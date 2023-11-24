MW3 Season 1 brings a solid chunk of content for a game that released not long ago.

MW3 Season 1 launches in less than two weeks, bringing a wave of content to the game. From new multiplayer maps, new zombies content, and a new Warzone map, MW3 Season 1 brings a solid chunk of content for a game that released not long ago.

MW3 Season 1 Release Date

It's time to level up ☝️ Double Player, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP is activated till November 27 💥 pic.twitter.com/MBxpG1ZNd0 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 22, 2023

The MW3 Season 1 Release Date is Wednesday, December 6th. While we don't know the exact time of the drop, we know that all the new content is free for all players. Without further ado, let's take a look at everything new MW3 Season 1.

Firstly, four new Multiplayer maps make their way onto Call of Duty Modern Warfare III this December. This includes three 6v6 maps, and one 2v2 training facility:

Meat – 6v6 (Season 1 Launch) “Become the best butcher on the block in this compact map centered around the East Bay Meats slaughterhouse.”

Greece – 6v6 (Season 1 Launch) “Prove you’re no mere mortal in this medium-sized Mediterranean-inspired Map based on a coastal town.”

Rio – 6v6 (Season 1 Reloaded) “Take in the bright colors, tight quarters, and elegant streets in a fight through an upscale shopping center.”

Training Facility – 2v2 (Season 1 Launch) “Face off in a training course complete with a central shoot house and plentiful climbing opportunities.”



Additionally, Season 1 marks the return of Gunfight to 2v2. In this 2v2 mode, each player spawns with the same randomly generated loadout, with no respawns and no health-regen. Each round players receive a time limit to defeat the enemy. However, if teams fail to wipe each other out, an overtime objective appears, giving both teams a new way to win.

MW3 Zombies also receives some more story content, new schematic acquisitions, and a new weapon:

The MW3 Zombie story continues inside the Dark Aether Rifts in Season 1. With a limited time only, players must complete the objectives and escape the new end-game experience. Overall, this provides an extra mission for players who completed the seasonal mission.

Additionally, MW3 Zombies brings back the V-R11, which turns zombies into humans. This weapon helps players in a pinch who could use the extra backup. Lastly, the new Season 1 update should also bring new schematic acquisitions for players to collect in Urzikstan.

Speaking of Urzikstan, it's coming to Warzone in Season 1. Additionally, a future update for Warzone will include new movement mechanics from MW3 like the Tac-stance and slide cancelling. Additionally, the map should provide numerous ways to get across, whether via zip-lines or drivable trains.

Lastly, the developers mentioned a way for players to switch between MW3 and Warzone seamlessly. While we don't know the details yet, we look forward to seeing what the devs have in mind.

Overall, that wraps up everything new in MW3 Season 1. While we wait for the release, check out some of our other MW3 guides, including a new Double XP code. Additionally, Zombies players should check out some of our Zombies guides, to get better prepped to take on the undead in Urzikstan.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.