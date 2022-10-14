‘My comments were dumb’: Troy Aikman clears air over controversial ‘take the dresses off’ QB take

The cancel culture these days is very, very real. This was what Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman was in danger of after he came out with some highly-controversial comments pertaining to the roughing the passer saga that has tainted the NFL of late.

Aikman came up with some highly misogynistic comments as he criticized the officiating during the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. The three-time Super Bowl champion wanted to make a point about how much he disagreed with the controversial roughing the passer call on Derek Carr, but his immediate reaction did not really come out the right way:

“My hope is the Competition Committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off,” he said during the game.

Troy Aikman: "My hope is the [NFL] Competition Committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and you know, we take the dresses off." pic.twitter.com/5DqdLJ8Ccx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Aikman’s sexist remark drew the ire of NFL fans everywhere. This prompted an apology from the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback as he willingly owned up to his “dumb” mistake (via Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News):

“Yeah, I mean, my comments were dumb. Just shouldn’t have made them, just dumb remarks on my part,” Aikman said during his weekly interview with Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket [KTCK-AM] on Thursday morning.

Apart from his misogynistic statement, Aikman was also criticized for supposedly taking a dig at the league’s efforts to protect quarterbacks — a notion that he vehemently denied:

“But the other part of … what came from that, what I said was that it implied that I’m not in favor of protecting the quarterbacks, which could not be further from the truth,” Aikman continued. “I’m totally in favor of the protection that the quarterbacks are afforded, and all players for that matter. But there’s no question there has been over-enforcement of the protection for quarterbacks.”

Whichever way you look at it, Troy Aikman has no excuse here. He made some pretty awful remarks, and he’s been put in his place for it, so to speak.