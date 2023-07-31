The Washington Mystics were looking like a team that could possibly be a dark horse contender come playoff time. That's quickly gone south though as they've been hit with a rash of injuries. They are currently without star player Elena Delle Donne, starters Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin and key reserve Kristi Toliver. As a result, the Mystics have sputtered to a 12-13 record. They've lost three games in a row and they are 3-7 in their last ten games. Even so, the players they do have available are continuing to play hard despite poor odds. Brittney Sykes is one of those players who never gives anything less than 100 percent on the court. Despite the Mystics loss to the Dream on Sunday, Brittney Sykes' stat line of 25 points and six steals was something no Mystics player has done in 18 years as per Jenn Hatfield of The Next.

Despite the Mystics' offensive struggles today, @BrittBundlez did something no Mystic had done in 18 years: put up 25 points & 6 steals. The only other Mystics to do it are Chamique Holdsclaw (in 2000) & Alana Beard (2005), per @WBBTimeline. @TheNextHoops https://t.co/eIkazPyBHG — Jenn Hatfield (she/her) (@jennhatfield1) July 31, 2023

Brittney Sykes was only the third Mystics player to put up a stat line like that, joining Chamique Holdsclaw who reached those numbers in 2000 and Alana Beard who reached that mark in 2005. Sykes was the Mystics top offseason free agent signing and is one of the best defensive players in the league.

This season, Sykes has been averaging a career-high 14.1 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals with splits of 43.3 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Sykes spent the last three season with the Los Angeles Sparks. Before that she had played three seasons for the Dream.