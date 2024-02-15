Dolson is averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game.

The Washington Mystics are set to welcome back a familiar face to their roster, as unrestricted free agent Stefanie Dolson has agreed to a return to the capital.

Dolson, who previously donned the Mystics jersey for the initial three seasons of her WNBA career, will be rejoining the team on a two-year contract. This move marks a significant addition to the Mystics' lineup, aiming to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

At 32, she brings a wealth of experience and skill back to Washington. Dolson's career highlights include two WNBA All-Star selections in 2015 and 2017, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Prior to this agreement, Dolson spent her recent seasons with New York and before that, a notable five-year stint with the Chicago Sky, where she played a pivotal role in securing the team's championship win in 2021.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Dolson's presence in the center position has been consistently solid throughout her decade-long career in the league. Averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, her all-around game is expected to significantly contribute to the Mystics' performance. Dolson's basketball journey began with an impressive collegiate career at UConn, where she was a two-time national champion before being drafted sixth overall by the Mystics in 2014.

The Mystics are in the midst of reshaping their roster, following the departure of key players including point guard Natasha Cloud and the temporary absence of two-time league MVP Elena Delle Donne. The team aims to regroup and refocus their strategy around a core group including Olympian Ariel Atkins, lottery pick Shakira Austin, former all-WNBA second team selection Myisha Hines-Allen and seasoned veterans Brittney Sykes and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.