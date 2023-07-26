A spectacle will be held at Target Center as the Mystics visit the Lynx! Stay in touch with our WNBA series as we bring you our Mystics-Lynx odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

The 6th-seeded Washington Mystics (12-10, 4-6 away) are dreading a road win as they hit the road after four home games. The Mystics have been winless in the previous four away games and will be looking to put an end to that streak.

The 7th-placed Minnesota Lynx (10-13, 5-8 home) could still make a run at a top-4 seed too, but for now, they are eyeing to stay in the top-8 mix. The Lynx had just one win in the past five fixtures and will be aiming to impress the Minny fans.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mystics-Lynx Odds

Washington Mystics: +3.5 (-110)

Minnesota Lynx: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 159.5 (-112)

Under: 159.5 (-108)

How to Watch Mystics vs. Lynx

TV: Bally Sports North, NBA TV, NBA TV Canada, NBC Sports Washington, Monumental Sports

Stream: WNBA League Pass, Bally Sports+, WNBA app

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

*Watch WNBA LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mystics Could Cover The Spread

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mystics are currently sixth in the WNBA, a record that's enough to secure placement for the playoffs. Washington has a 54.5% winning rate and ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Washington ended their two-game losing streak with an impressive 84-69 victory against the Phoenix Mercury in their previous game. Notably, throughout the year, Washington has managed to avoid a three-game losing streak.

Natasha Cloud was the standout performer with stats across the board, scoring 23 points, delivering nine assists, grabbing four rebounds, making three steals, and blocking two shots. Brittney Sykes also contributed 23 points, making her the joint top scorer for the team, along with adding five rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Washington secured 35 rebounds and 12 steals, along with 53% shooting on two-pointers and 81% accuracy at the free-throw line. The Mystics at one point also scored 11 straight points and led as much as 26.

Despite their recent struggles with injuries, the Mystics currently hold the third spot in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 4-6 in their last ten games and 4-6 on the road this season. The Mystics have to do better to get over their setbacks recently, losing five of their last eight games.

Washington is the best team in the league at forcing turnovers, averaging 15.9 turnovers per game. They managed 19 takeaways against Phoenix, which led to 22 points in their favor. However, the team has been dealing with the absence of key players like Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, and Kristi Tolliver due to injuries.

On offense, the Mystics are averaging 81.5 points on 43.1 percent shooting, while allowing 79.1 points on 42.2 percent shooting. They have been shooting 32.9 percent from beyond the arc and 83.4 percent from the free-throw line. Brittney Sykes plays a crucial role as the primary offensive weapon for the Mystics, leading the team in scoring and making significant contributions in playmaking and rebounding. Supporting her will be Tianna Hawkins, who excels in rebounding and can turn those rebounds into second-chance points.

Why The Lynx Could Cover The Spread

The Lynx also sits in the 3rd spot in the Western Conference and are 5-8 at home this year. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games, but they are 1-4 in their last 5 games. They have some tough matchups, playing the Wings, Dream, and the Aces twice. The Minnesota Lynx are 10-13 on the season and currently the seventh seed.

After starting out 0-6, the Minnesota Lynx powered to a 9-9 mark, but they’ve faltered again, dropping four of their last five, including their last game, a 98-81 beating at the hands of the league-leading Las Vegas Aces. Diamond Miller led the Lynx in scoring with 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists, but also had five of Minny’s 15 turnovers. Napheesa Collier had 16, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. As a team, Minnesota shot a dismal 8-for-27 from three-point range, a 29.6% clip.

For the year, the Lynx is the 2nd-worst shooting team from long distance, hitting only 31%. They also struggle on the defensive side, allowing the third-most points per game (85.2), while allowing teams to shoot better than 36% from downtown (10th). These stats continue to add some problems for Minnesota Lynx, as the likes of Jessica Shepard, Tiffany Mitchell, Rachel Banham, and Natalie Achonwa will also be absent in this match.

The Minnesota Lynx are averaging 79.1 points on 42.5 percent shooting and allowing 84.6 points on 45 percent shooting. The Minnesota Lynx are shooting 31.1 percent from beyond the arc and 80.6 percent from the free throw line. Napheesa Collier is the Lynx's leading scorer and rebounder and will be looking to assert her dominance from the jump. Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller will likely operate as secondary and tertiary options on both ends of the floor. The trio of attacking talent that Minnesota possesses can give them the edge over Washington.

Final Mystics-Lynx Prediction & Pick

Washington has not beaten Minny in their last two face-offs, and their road struggles will come back to haunt them again. The Lynx had a dramatic season turn-around and will continue getting wins at home.

Final Mystics-Lynx Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Lynx -3.5 (-110), Over 159.5 (-112)