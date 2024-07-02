Naomi Osaka takes on Emma Navarro at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Osaka Navarro prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Osaka Navarro.

Naomi Osaka got through her first Wimbledon match on Monday, but it was a rollercoaster ride against Diane Parry. Osaka and Parry traded 6-1 sets, then played a very close third set in which Osaka saved a break point at 4-4 and was able to prevail in a nail-biter. Osaka never did spend much time on grass courts even when she was collecting lots of hardcourt major titles, but after motherhood and a career hiatus, her level of experience on grass has not increased. In many ways, she is starting over on the surface. It's a great result to get any match win at Wimbledon, given how long Osaka has been away from the All-England Club. Now we get to see if Osaka continues to play with confidence, or if her lack of accumulated match play on the surface hurts her against a good opponent, Emma Navarro.

Here are the Naomi Osaka-Emma Navarro Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Naomi Osaka-Emma Navarro Odds

Game spread:

Osaka -1.5: -122

Navarro: +1.5: -110

Money line

Osaka: -146

Navarro: +125

To win first set

Osaka: -132

Navarro: +108

Total Games In Match

Over 22.5: -108

Under 22.5: -122

Osaka over 12.5 games: -102

Osaka under 12.5 games: -132

Navarro over 12.5 games: +118

Navarro under 12.5 games: -160

How To Watch Naomi Osaka vs Emma Navarro

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT — matches could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches on court

*Watch Naomi Osaka-Emma Navarro LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Naomi Osaka Could Cover The Spread

The Osaka story on grass is fascinating because the Japanese star came to the French Open having had very little match play on clay, and still pushed No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek to the limit in a long and compelling three-set match, gaining match point before ultimately falling just short of victory. If Osaka could give Swiatek a very strong challenge on clay, she can surely defeat a higher-ranked opponent on grass. The more Osaka plays on grass, the more she will feel comfortable on the surface. Having won a three-setter in her first-round match, Osaka could very easily grow in comfort in this match. If she plays like a comfortable tennis player, she has the firepower and deep baseline hitting which can overwhelm Emma Navarro. Osaka should be able to play freely, because at Wimbledon, she is not burdened by high expectations the way she will be when she gets to the U.S. Open in late August.

Why Emma Navarro Could Cover The Spread

Emma Navarro is the seeded player in this matchup at No. 19. She has made herself into a top-25 player in the world. She returns well, she moves well, and she competes well. She responds well to adversity. She is a much better player than Diane Parry, whom Osaka barely beat in the first round. Navarro can better exploit Osaka's grass-court limitations. If this match goes to a third set, which it easily could, Navarro's fitness and stamina could prove decisive, especially since grass is not where Osaka feels supremely comfortable.

Final Naomi Osaka-Emma Navarro Prediction & Pick

This match feels like a toss-up, but Navarro is the more in-form player with the better fitness. Just take Navarro straight up for plus money.

Final Naomi Osaka-Emma Navarro Prediction & Pick: Navarro money line