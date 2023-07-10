The trailer for Ridley Scott's upcoming Napoleon epic starring Joaquin Phoenix has dropped, and Twitter is weighing in on the new trailer. The Apple TV+-Sony Pictures joint hits theaters on November 22.

Sony Pictures released the trailer on July 10 and lots of Twitter users weighed in. One said the film “looks like a banger.”

Another Twitter user praised the aesthetic of Napoleon, saying, “I missed when movies were allowed to have a genuine sense of epic sweep and scale. I have no idea [if] Napoleon will be good, but I cannot overstate my faith but mostly appreciation [of] Ridley Scott for giving it to us once again.”

While most reactions have been positive, one Twitter user remains a bit hesitant about the Napoleon trailer. “I [am] not a fan of this modern, techno music for the subject matter. Aesthetically, it looks like every big-budget period movie with battle sequences. I'm still keen to see it. I'm just not sure if it's a winner.” If it's any consolation, the modern music will hopefully remain exclusive to the trailer (unless they pull an Elvis).

Another user trusts Scott because of his track record with historical epics such as Gladiator and even House of Gucci. “Ridley Scott is usually great. Historical epics are his bag. I loved The Last Duel,” that Twitter user said.

Napoleon is Scott's first film since his 2021 double-feature of The Last Duel and House of Gucci. He's one of the most acclaimed directors ever and with a star like Joaquin Phoenix leading it, the film has lots of promise.

Napoleon will be released on November 22.