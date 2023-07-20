Dame Dash, the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, has recently opened up about the infamous beef between Hip-Hop giants Jay-Z and Nas during his appearance on the That's F***ed Up Podcast. Reflecting on the feud that involved the diss tracks Super Ugly by Jay-Z in 2002 and Ether by Nas in 2001, Dame claimed that Nas emerged victorious, HipHopDx confirms.

According to Dame Dash, the initial strike from Roc-A-Fella, Takeover, presented a strong challenge to Nas. However, it was Nas' response in the form of Ether that turned the tables. Dame expressed his excitement when Nas mentioned him in the track, making him feel like a part of the rap record. However, he admitted not being present for Jay-Z's response and later heard Super Ugly while traveling on a private jet. He was disappointed and demanded to know what had happened.

Dame Dash recalled Jay-Z being proud of Super Ugly and celebrating its release with others. However, Dame disagreed, stating that the diss track was “wack” and criticized it for getting into other people's business. He specifically pointed out that he had an issue with Irv Gotti, who, he claimed, provided information to Nas about him. Dash had a stern conversation with Irv, telling him not to meddle in his affairs and to avoid involving himself in any wars.

Despite the beef and disagreements, Dame clarified that he doesn't have a personal issue with Irv Gotti but revealed that the Murder Inc. founder does “get on his nerves.” As for Jay-Z, Dame admitted that they have not had a proper conversation about their falling-out.