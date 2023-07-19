Snoop Dogg has revealed that he has never received an invitation to Jay-Z's Roc Nation Brunch and humorously shared his theory on why that might be. During an appearance on the F3LLAS PODCAST, Snoop discussed his absence from Hov's annual pre-Grammys event, Vibe reports.

In a light-hearted manner, Snoop jokingly attributed his exclusion to his impeccable style, suggesting that his presence would steal the limelight. He playfully remarked, “They know when I walk in, my outfit gon' turn everything out. So they're like, ‘Keep that n-gga away.'”

Despite not attending the brunch, Snoop expressed his respect for Jay-Z and revealed that he simply hadn't found the time to attend one of the gatherings. He even suggested that they should go together in the future, adding, “Just come in there with a linen outfit, I think you gotta have on linen.”

Snoop isn't the only entertainer to express disappointment about not receiving an invite to the prestigious pre-Grammys affair. LL COOL J and Marlon Wayans have also shared their sentiments. LL COOL J, while reminiscing about laughing at Jay-Z's raps in the past, speculated that this could be the reason for not being invited. Similarly, Marlon Wayans compared his experience of being frequently invited to Diddy's parties to the absence of an invitation from Jay-Z, saying, “Jay-Z… crickets, crickets.”

The Roc Nation Brunch has become a highly anticipated event in the music industry, drawing numerous A-list celebrities. However, Snoop Dogg's theory about his exclusion remains in good spirits, as he maintains his friendship and admiration for Jay-Z.