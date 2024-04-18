The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Lincoln, Alabama as the season continues at Talladega for the Geico 500. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odd series with a Geico 500 at Talladega prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
Talladega Superspeedway is one of the largest venues and tracks in the circuit. It comes in at 2.660 miles long, larger than the 2.50 miles of Daytona. It is the largest oval track, made in a similar style tri-oval style to Daytona. High speed is a major factor in this race, with speed that will exceed 200 miles per hour. Last year, it was Kyle Busch who took the win at the Geico 500, with Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, and Chase Briscoe the next three across. Due to the unpredictability of major wrecks and other factors, odds are very similar between multiple drivers.
Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Talladega Odds
Denny Hamlin: +1000
William Byron: +1000
Ryan Blaney: +1000
Joey Logano: +1000
Brad Keselowski: +1000
Chase Elliott: +1200
Ross Chastain: +1400
Bubba Wallace: +1400
Kyle Busch: +1500
Kyle Larson: +1600
Christopher Bell: +1600
Tyler Reddick: +2000
Chris Buescher: +2000
Martin Truex Jr.: +2000
Alex Bowman: +2500
Austin Dillon: +3000
Daniel Suarez: +3000
Austin Cindric: +3000
Erik Jones: +3000
How to Watch Cup Series at Talladega
TV: Fox
Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT
*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Favorites To Win Cup Series at Talladega
Denny Hamlin is one of the favorites to win this race. Hamlin has two wins at this track, with the last one being in October of 2020, as he started first and finished first in the race. In his last ten races, he has a win, two third-place finishes, a fourth-place finish, a fifth-place finish, and a seventh-place finish. He also finished 17th in the spring race last year, after being in second after the second stage. In his last three spring races, here, 18th has been the best finish, as he was 18th in the spring race of 2022, and 32nd in 2021.
William Byron has yet to win here, but he has raced well here. He was second in the final race here, and seventh in the spring. Byron has led laps in ten of the 12 races here, and been in the top ten of a stage 14 times. Further, Bryon has finished inside the top ten in four of the last seven races at this track, with an accident he was involved in causing a 26th-place finish, and one in front of him dropped him from the top five to the 15th.
Ryan Blaney has been amazing here as of late. In the fall race of 2023, he won the race, while he finished second in the spring race of 2023, and the fall race of 2022. This is not the only success he has had. Blaney has won three times in his last 12 races here. Since joining team Penske in 2018, He has had three wins, two runners-ups, and a ninth palce finish. Further, he has won three stages, and been in a point-scoring position 17 times at the end of a stage.
Bubba Wallace is near the top of the leaderboard, but he has not done as well here as other top contenders. He won the race in the fall of 2021 but has not been inside the top 15 since then. Still, Wallace has led laps in three of the four races since then, won a stage, and finished four in a stage. He has raced well in the four races but has had a string of bad luck causing him to fall in position. If Wallace can avoid that in this one, he could be in a surprising position to win.
Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Talladega
Erik Jones finished 26th in the fall 2023 race, after leading four laps, but leading laps is not unusual for jones. In his last eight races at Talladega, he has led laps in six of them. Further, he has finished second once, fifteenth, once, sixth three times, and ninth once. Jones has also qualified 12th or worse in every single one of those races. If Jones can qualify higher, a top five, or even a win, could be in store for him.
Austin Cindric has raced here just four times. In the spring of 2022 race, he finished 21st, but in the fall, he finished ninth after a fourth-place stage finish. Then, he struggled in the spring race in 2023. He was sixth after the first stage but finished 26th. Last fall, Cindric was great though. He finished fifth after finishing the first stage in sixth place.
Cup Series at Talladega Prediction & Pick
Avoiding the “big one” is the key in this race. Still, some drivers can avoid it on the regular. Picking a winner is nearly impossible with how many variables are at play, but there are still plenty of quality drivers, with good odds, to make solid picks on. William Byron is the hottest driver in the circuit right now and should do well. Ryan Blaney has cooled off but started the season great and has been solid here. Both Sleepers have raced well here as well and will make a splash in this race.
Cup Series at Talladega Prediction & Pick: Ryan Blaney Top 5 (+150), William Byron Top 5 (+150), Erik Jones Top 10 (+150)