NASCAR heads to Kansas as the Cup Series continues its season at the Kansas Speedway for the AdventHealth 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup series odds series with an AdventHealth 400 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Eight of the 16 playoff spots have been filled in the Cup Series, with Martin Turex Jr. holding off Ross Chastain to get the win at the Wurth 400 and clinch his sport. It was a 54-race winless streak for Turex Jr. that has now been snapped, as NASCAR heads to Kansas City. This week it is a jump from the one-mile oval track of Dover to the 1.5-mile track of the Kansas Speedway. Weather should be less of a factor in the rain department, but it is expected to be hot. Race time temperatures could be in the 90s, making heat an element in this race.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: AdventHealth 400 Race Odds

Kyle Larson +400

Tyler Reddick +750

William Byron +750

Denny Hamlin +800

Christopher Bell +950

Martin Truex Jr. +950

Ross Chastain +1200

Chase Elliott +1200

Kyle Busch +1400

Bubba Wallace +1400

Ryan Blaney +1500

Kevin Harvick +1800

Joey Logano +2200

Brad Keselowski +2800

Ty Gibbs +3500

Daniel Suarez +3500

Josh Berry +5000

Chase Briscoe +6500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Aric Almirola +10000

How to Watch AdventHealth 400

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports APP

Time: 3:00 PM EST/ 12:00 PM PST

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites To Win AdventHealth 400

It is starting to feel like a broken record, but once again, Kyle Larson is the favorite to win this race. Larson has the fastest car at Dover and was in a good position to win until he was taken out by Ross Chastain. In his career at the Kansas Speedway, he has led 25 or more laps in five of his eight cup races. He has finished top four in half of his races here and won here in 2021. Last year was a second and eighth-place finish at this track. If you look at Larson’s season stats though, luck needs to be on his side. His average finish is currently 18.2, but only because he has wrecked in four races and had other issues in two. If he can run a clear race, he can easily win.

William Byron sits tied for second in odds currently for the AdventHealth 400. Byron started the year with a top-ten finish, but after his fifth-place finish at Circuit of The American, cooled off a little. After three rougher races, he finished seventh two weeks ago and fourth last week. In a similar track in Vegas earlier this year, Byron took the win. He leads over 60 laps in the process as well. This is a little odd to see Byron tied for second though. The Kansas Motorospeedway has been friendly towards Toyotas over the years, and Byron drives a Chevy.

Denny Hamlin is also historically good in Kansas. He won a race here, in 2020 and 2019, and has five top-ten finishes. In Vegas earlier this year, Hamlin finished 11th but performed well considering his start. Hamlin currently sits seventh in points on the season, and has four top tens this year, while leading 159 laps on the year. Still, he does not have a win on the season. With his experience, Hamlin is an interesting pick for a win here.

Coming in at +950 is Martin Turex Jr. who is fresh off a win on the one-mile track in Dover. He was amazing in the race and held off Ross Chastain to get the win. Since 2017, Turex Jr. has finished top ten in 11 of 12 races. In that time, six top-five finishes led 137 laps and won twice. He is coming off a streak of over 50 races without a win, so asking him to win back-to-back seems like a lot, but the combination of tracks to get there fits him. In 2019 Turex Jr. won back-to-back at Vegas and Richmond. Richmond is a short track, a little smaller than Dover, while Vegas is similar to Kanas. He could do it again, or at least be a solid bet for a top-five finish.

Sleepers To Win AdventHealth 400

Watch out for Ross Chastain, both figuratively and literally. Last week it was Chastain who wrecked Brennan Poole and cause the wreck on Kyle Larson. Still, it was a second-place finish last week for Chastain. In the process, Chastain led almost 100 laps and looked great. This year, he is currently the leader in points, and in a prime position to get his first win of the year. He has finished top five four times, and top ten six times on the season. In Vegas, he did finish 12th, but Chastain normally does well on this style of track.

If you want even deeper down the board, look at Kevin Harvick. Last year, he ran into the wall and finished 36th in the fall race, and was 15th in the spring. Those are not good numbers to be betting on history here, but before that is great. Since 2013, he has won at this track three times. Even more, he has been the runner-up here five times. To top it off, he has two third places finished and a fourth. This is a good track for a racer like Harvick, but he has not been at his best here recently.

AdventHealth 400 Prediction & Pick

History at a track and similar tracks always plays a role in how to play things. If a clean race is run, there are a few guys that pop our over the rest. That is if there is a clean race, when betting on NASCAR there is no such thing as a sure thing. Larson should he be able to finish the race is an excellent pick to finish top five. Turex Jr. was running well heading up to his win, and a top-five bet on him also seems solid. This race will belong to William Byron though and is the AdventHealth 400 pick. He will not lead the most laps but will be leading when the race ends.

AdventHealth 400 Race Prediction & Pick: William Byron (+750)