Rajah Caruth, a rising NASCAR star, graduated today from Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), earning his degree in motorsports management. Caruth joined nearly 600 other graduates at the university's Fall Commencement Ceremony, held at the Lawrence J. Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Caruth, a promising talent in stock car racing, was drawn to WSSU because of its unique Bachelor of Science degree in motorsports management. WSSU is the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the nation and the only public university in North Carolina to offer such a program. Caruth has become a strong advocate for using education as a stepping stone in motorsports, distinguishing himself from many of his peers in the sport.

A native of Washington, D.C., Caruth has made history as one of the few African American drivers to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, one of NASCAR's premier national series. In 2022, he made his debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with GMS Racing, competing in several races. His performance in the Truck Series marked the beginning of what is expected to be a successful career at NASCAR's highest levels.

Earlier this year Caruth got first place in the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 amongst all NASCAR drivers.He is also part of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program, which aims to develop and promote minority talent in the sport. The program has helped him gain valuable exposure and opportunities in NASCAR's developmental leagues.

Before entering NASCAR’s national series, Caruth built a reputation in Late Model Stock Car Racing, competing in events across the southeastern U.S. His success in regional racing caught the attention of higher-level teams, including ARCA Menards Series and various Late Model events, where he proved himself as a capable and rising star.

Caruth’s breakthrough came when he made his NASCAR debut at Daytona International Speedway, where he earned recognition as a future star of the sport. His performances in several notable races have helped him gain attention from fans and analysts alike.

Dr. Manju Bhat, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at WSSU, emphasized the significance of this new partnership. “This collaboration is a testament to Winston-Salem State University's role in creating the future of motorsports. Our students will not only learn about the industry in the classroom, but they will also have the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-world settings.”

WSSU has made headlines with a groundbreaking partnership with NASCAR, supported by a NASCAR Campus Lab. The collaboration will transform WSSU’s College of Arts and Sciences, offering students hands-on experience in the fast-paced world of motorsports and creating new opportunities for diverse talent.

The program will select 15 WSSU students, primarily sophomores and juniors, to participate in marketing activities, case study competitions, and gain exposure to motorsports management. Each student will receive a $3,500 scholarship from NASCAR. Additionally, one standout participant will be selected for NASCAR’s Diversity Internship Program.The partnership aims to provide valuable industry experience and foster greater diversity within the motorsports community.

Caruth's NASCAR success while attending WSSU has shown why he is widely regarded as a role model for young drivers, especially African American drivers seeking to break into NASCAR, a sport with a rich history but limited diversity. His rise through the ranks of NASCAR is seen as an important step toward increasing diversity in motorsports.

Caruth's career aligns with NASCAR’s broader push to include more underrepresented talent. He is often compared to Wendell Scott, the first African American driver to race in NASCAR’s top series, and is viewed as an important figure in the ongoing push for greater racial inclusion in the sport.

While still early in his NASCAR career, Caruth's talent, determination, and academic background have positioned him as one of the sport's most promising young drivers. Fans and analysts continue to follow his career with anticipation as he makes his mark in the world of NASCAR.