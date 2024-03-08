After 11 years and eight months, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are getting divorced.
People is reporting that Portman has “quietly” filed for divorce from Millepied. She made the move in July 2023 and it was finalized last month in France. Portman and Millepied live in France with their two children, 12-year-old Aleph and seven-year-old Amalia.
Rumors of the two's impending split arose in May 2023. This was after Millepied allegedly had an affair. The situation took a toll on Portman, according to People's sources.
“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” a friend told People. “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends, and work.”
Another source added that Portman's priority is finding a smooth transition for her children. Some may note that over the last year, the family has been seen together several times.
“Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children,” an insider of the situation told People. “She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.”
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman is an Oscar-winning actress for her performance in Black Swan. She got her start by starring in Léon: The Professional, Heat, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy.
She would go on to star in the likes of The Darjeeling Limited, Thor, Jackie, Annihilation, and May December.
Benjamin Millepied is a dancer and choreographer who has worked on the likes of Black Swan and Dune.