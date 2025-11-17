A former WWE star has recently announced the heartwarming news of her engagement.

Ex-WWE NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell recently shared the news of her engagement on social media. The Australian wrestler shared the exciting news with a series of photos of herself and her engagement ring on Instagram. Hartwell also added a flair of humor to her post as she wrote, “It’s giving forever” with a ring emoji. She also expressed a special gratitude to the dating application Hinge, where she apparently met her partner.

Her post sparked a flurry of responses from fellow professional wrestlers in the comments. Several top names in the industry, including Bayley, Matt Cardona/Zack Ryder, Sonya Deville, Jess McKay, Priscilla Kelly, Taya Valkyrie, Elayna Black, Cassie Lee, and Kelani Jordan, all shared their congratulations and heartfelt comments.

The 29-year-old Hartwell is now going to tie the knot with Lissette, whom she has been dating for the past few years. Additionally, as per Lissette's recent posts on her Instagram Stories, it was evident that she was the one who proposed.

Who is current TNA Knockouts Star, Indi Hartwell?

Indi Hartwell is well-known for her run in WWE NXT, where she teamed up with Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae. Hartwell is also a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag-team Champion.

Hartwell also enjoyed a brief main-roster run till 2024, until her eventual release from the promotion. She later joined TNA Wrestling in April 2025 and has been a top competitor in the Knockouts Division. Hartwell recently faced Kelani Jordan at Bound For Glory, where she failed to defeat her.

Last month, while speaking to Metro UK, Hartwell also reflected on her storyline with Lumis, which she highlighted as one of the “best times of her career.”

Hartwell was released from WWE in November 2024. She has since returned to the independent circuit, and she joined TNA in 2025 as well.