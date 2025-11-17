Finally, the recent addition of a neck tattoo by WWE star Dominik Mysterio has been addressed by the former Intercontinental Champion.

During an appearance on the Towers Power podcast (via WrestlePurists), Mysterio broke his silence on the recent tattoo, calling it a “terrible decision.” However, once it started, he knew there was no going back.

“It's part of the Aztec calendar with my uncle's mask in the middle,” Mysterio explained. “It's like two-thirds of the way done… It was a terrible decision… 'cause the pain — and once you do it, you. can't just go like, ‘Okay, I'm done. I'm not going to finish it.'”

So, Mysterio will suck it up and see it through. The finished tattoo will go down his body quite a bit.”The finished product is going to go down here more, so it’s bothering me already that it’s unfinished. But I'm a sicko,” he elaborated. “The neck hurt either way. It's just — it all hurts.”

When did WWE star Dominik Mysterio get his neck tattoo?

Mysterio debuted his new tattoo in October 2025. Fans first caught a glimpse of it while WWE was in Australia for their annual Crown Jewel PLE.

Other promotional materials also showcased his new tattoo. It was obvious that it was a recent addition, since his ring gear usually shows his neck. He would later debut it on WWE TV shortly after.

Mysterio is one of WWE's top up-and-coming stars. He just had his Intercontinental Championship reign ended by John Cena after 204 days — he won the title at WrestleMania 41 from Bron Breakker.

Cena is in the final days of his farewell tour, and the Intercontinental Championship was the only WWE title to evade him. So, he beat Mysterio for it during the Nov. 10 edition of Monday Night RAW.

While that was a fairly big loss for Mysterio, he still got to share the ring with Cena. He will forever be one of Cena's last opponents. Additionally, he is currently the AAA Mega Champion, the top champion in WWE's sister brand, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Of course, Dominik is the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio. They were the first father-son duo to win a tag team championship in WWE history in 2021. Dominik has since turned heel, joining Judgment Day.