It is an NL East battle as Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals visit the Atlanta Braves. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Braves prediction and pick.

Nationals-Braves Projected Starters

Jake Irvin vs. Charlie Morton

Jake Irvin (9-10) with a 3.81 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Irvin went six innings, giving up eight hits, a walk, and three home runs. He would allow four runs, but take the no-decision as the Nationals beat the Phillies.

2024 Road Splits: In 16 starts on the road this year, Irvin is 7-3 with a 3.61 ERA And a .228 opponent batting average.

Charlie Morton (7-7) with a 4.29 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP

Last Start: Moron went 5.1 innings, giving up two hits and two walks against the Angels. He would not allow a run in a winning effort.

2024 Home Splits: Morton is 4-4 in 12 starts at home with a 3.97 ERA and a .258 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Braves Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +150

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/ 4:20 PM PT

TV: MASN/BSSE

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 16th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 14th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. CJ Abrams is having a solid season. He is hitting .246 on the year with a .320 on-base percentage. Abrams has 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases and scored 73 times. Luis Garcia Jr. is also having a solid year. He is hitting .296 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. Garcia has 15 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 48 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year is Keibert Ruiz. He is hitting .229 on the year with 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 37 runs scored.

Luis Garcia Jr. has also been great in the last week. He is hitting .391 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. Further, he has stolen a base and scored three times. Keibert Ruiz is hitting .278 on the week while hitting a home run and driving in four runs. He has scored three times in the last week. James Wood has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .400 with a .520 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and four runs in the last week. The Nationals are hitting .260 in the last week with 24 runs scored in six games.

Current Nationals have 66 career at-bats against Charlie Morton. The most experience comes from Joey Gallo. He is 0-2 with 16 strikeouts and two walks. Luis Garcia Jr. is 2-16 with a double. The only RBIs against Morton come from CJ Abrams and Jacob Young. Abrams is 4-9 with two home runs and four RBIs. Young is 3-5 with an RBI.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are 16th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 17th in batting average, 19th in -a percentage, and 12th in slugging. Marcell Ozuna has led the way this year. He is hitting .308 on the year with a .380 on-base percentage. Ozuna has 37 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 80 runs scored on the year. Matt Olson has also been solid. He is hitting .227 this year with a .310 on-base percentage. Olson has 21 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 56 runs scored. Austin Riley is also hitting well this year. He is hitting .256 this year with a .322 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 63 runs scored year this

Marcell Ozuna is also hot at the dis right now. In the last week, he has hit .524 with a .600 o base percentage. He has two home runs, four RBIs, and six runsIs scored in the last week. Ramon Laureano is also hot. HE is hitting .318 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs as ann,d three runs scored. Further, Michael Harris II is also hitting well. He is hitting .240 in the last week with two RBIs and three runs scored. The Braves are hitting .271 in the last week wight enni home runs and 24 runs scored in six games.

The Braves have 46 career at-bats against Jake Irvin. They are hitting .174 against Irvin. Marcell Ozuna is one for six with a double and an RBI. The other RBI against Irvin comes from Michael Harris II. He is one for six with a double, an RBI, and two walks.

Final Nationals-Braves Prediction & Pick

This should be a tight match-up. The Nationals and Braves are hitting just about the same in the last week. Further, Jake Irvin and Craig Morton have been very similar as pitchers this year. The Nationals should be able to keep this one close, so take them with the extra runs.

Final Nationals-Braves Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5