The Nationals make the trip to Milwaukee to face the Brewers! The Nationals have struggled to find any consistency this season and enter this series spiraling. The Brewers are one of the best teams in the MLB this season. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals-Brewers prediction, odds, and pick for Friday.

Nationals-Brewers Projected Starters

Mitchell Parker vs. Freddy Peralta

Mitchell Parker (5-5) with a 3.44 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

Last Start: Pitched seven innings and gave up two runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in a Nationals loss.

2024 Road Splits: (2-4) 4.02 ERA

Freddy Peralta (6-4) with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched four innings and gave up three runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in a Brewers loss.

2024 Home Splits: (3-1) 4.20 ERA

MLB Odds: Nationals-Brewers Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: +210

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin / MASN

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the MLB. They sit with a 42-51 record and have lost four straight entering this series. Their pitching has played decently and is in the middle of the league's pack, while they have struggled behind the plate on offense. Jesse Winker, CJ Abrams, Joey Meneses, and Luis Garcia Jr. have stood out for an offense that has struggled this season in the capital. Trevor Williams, MacKenzie Gore, and Jake Irvin have all been solid up to this point on the mound and have been the best players pitching-wise. The Nationals have talent but have struggled to put it together.

The Nationals have not announced who they are starting, but it will most likely end up being either Mitchell Parker or the bullpen If it is Mitchell Parker on the mound in this game he has a 5-5 record, a 3.44 ERA, and a 1.09 WHIP. Through 91.2 innings, Parker has allowed 40 runs on 81 hits with 19 walks and 74 strikeouts. The Nationals are 8-8 in the 16 games he has started this season. Parker has been solid, but this game is going to be a massive challenge with how well the Brewers have played behind the plate.

The offense for the Nationals has struggled this season. They are 19th in the MLB in-team batting average at .238 after having a team batting average of .254 one season ago. CJ Abrams, Luis Garcia Jr., and Jesse Winker stand out and lead the way in most batting categories. Abrams leads in home runs at 14, in RBI at 46, in total hits at 92. Then, Garcia Jr. leads in batting average at .277 and Winker leads in OBP at .379. They get a difficult matchup against Freddy Peralta who has had a solid season for the Brewers on the mound.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been great this season with a 54-39 record. Their offense has been great and is top five in the league, while their pitching has been a top 10 unit overall. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, and Willy Adames have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate, making this offense extremely hard to play against, regardless of the team. Freddy Peralta, Colin Rea, and Tobias Myers have been the biggest keys on the mound with both being great and Robert Gasser has also been solid recently.

The Brewers are starting Freddy Peralta on the mound where he has a 6-4 record, a 3.95 ERA, and a 1.15 WHIP. He has allowed 44 runs on 77 hits with 36 walks and 124 strikeouts through 98 innings. In his 18 appearances this season, the Brewers are 13-5. Peralta has had a great year for the Brewers on the mound and he gets a very favorable matchup against a Nationals offense that has not had much success this season.

The offense for the Brewers has been red-hot this season. The Brewers are fifth in team batting average at .257 compared to finishing last season with a .254 average. Rhys Hoskins, William Contreras, Christian Yelich, and Willy Adames lead the Brewers in most batting categories. Christian Yelich leads in batting average at .335 and in OBP at .417. Adames is tied for the lead in home runs at 14 with Hoskins and leads in RBI at 62. Finally, Contreras leads in total hits at 107. Regardless of whether it is Parker or the bullpen for the Nationals, the Brewers have a great offense and have a favorable matchup against either one on the mound.

Final Nationals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Nationals are spiraling into this series and whether it is the bullpen or Parker the Brewers have the pitching advantage with Peralta. The Brewers are the better offense too and are just the better team. Expect the Brewers to win and cover at home in this game because of how much the Nationals have struggled recently.

Final Nationals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-125)