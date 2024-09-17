ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets attempt to stay in the Wild Card race as they host the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Mets prediction and pick.

Nationals-Mets Projected Starters

Mitchell Parket vs. Tylor Megill

Mitchell Parker (7-9) with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Parker went 6.1 innings in his last start, giving up three hits. He would allow just two runs, both unearned, as he took the no-decision and the Nationals lost to the Marlins.

2024 Road Splits: Parker is 2-5 on the road this year with a 6.25 ERA and a .288 opponent batting average.

Tylor Megill (3-5) with a 4.48 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP

Last Start: Megill went six innings, giving up a hit and two walks. He would not give up a run, but take a no-decision as the Mets beat the Blue Jays.

2024 Home Splits: Megill is 1-3 at home with a 4.26 ERA and a .239 opponent batting average in seven home starts.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Mets Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +136

New York Mets: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: MASN/SNY

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 22nd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 14th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Luis Garcia has led the way this year. He is hitting .282 on the year with a .320 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 65 RBIs, and has scored 53 times this year. Further, he has stolen 21 bases. CJ Abrams is also having a solid year. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .308 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 77 runs scored. He has also stolen 29 bases this year. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Keibert Ruiz. He is hitting .232 on the year with 13 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 45 runs scored.

Ruiz has also led the team in the last week. he is hitting .316 in the last week with a .350 on-base percentage. He has three RBIs and a stolen base. Meanwhile, Jose Tena is hitting .348 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is James Wood. He is hitting .273 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs scored. The Nationals are hitting .225 in the last week with seven home runs and 20 runs scored in six games.

Current Nationals have 31 career at-bats against Tylor Megill. They have hit .226 against him. Keibert Ruiz is 3-8 with a double and an RBI. Meanwhile, Joey Gallo is 2-5 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are tenth in runs scored in the majors while sitting 12th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging percentage. Francisco Lindor has led the way this year. He is hitting .271 with a .342 on-base percentage this year. He has 31 home runs, 86 RBIs and 103 runs scored. Lindor has also stolen 27 bases. Still, Lindor is considered day-to-day with an injury. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso is driving in runs. He is hitting .241 with a .328 on-base percentage. Alonso has 32 home runs, 81 RBIs, and has scored 85 runs this year. Rounding out the best bats this year is Brandon Nimmo. He is hitting .226 with a .335 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 80 runs scored this year. He has also stolen 13 bases.

Francisco Alvarez has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a .316 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Brandon Nimmo is still driving in runs, but not hitting well. He is hitting .167 in the last week, but has a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored this year. The Mets have not hit great in the last week. They are hitting just .218 in the last week with seven home runs and 27 runs scored in the last six games.

Current Mets have 21 career at-bats against Mitchell Parker. They have hit just .190, but do have three home runs in 21 at-bats. Mark Vientos is 1-2 with two RBIs and a home run. Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor and Tyrone Taylor both have a home run. Further, JD Martinez has the other career hit against Mitchell Parker, a double.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick

Mitchell Parker is coming off a solid start, but there have been some struggles this month. He has given up ten runs in 15.2 innings of work, but just seven of them are earned. The Nationals are 1-2 in those games. Meanwhile, Tylor Megill has been solid since returning to the lineup. In three starts he has given up four runs in 15.1 innings. Further, the Mets are 3-0 in those games. The Mets have been the better-hitting team as of late so take them to get the win.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-162)