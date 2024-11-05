ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Navy looks to rebound from a second straight loss as they face USF. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Navy-USF prediction and pick.

Navy enters the game sitting at 6-2 on the year. They started the season at 6-0 and dominated in the process. They won each game by ten points or more in the first six games. They would then fall to Notre Dame 51-14. Last time out, they faced Rice. Navy struggled once again in the game, going down 17-0 before scoring in the second quarter. Navy would go on to lose the game 24-10 to Rice.

Meanwhile, USF is 4-4 on the year. They opened up the year at 2-1 with the only loss being to Alabama. They would then lose three straight games but have since won two in a row. First it was a 35-25 victory over UAB, and then, last time out, would defeat FAU 44-21/

Here are the Navy-USF College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Navy-USF Odds

Navy: -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -150

USF: +3.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Navy vs. USF

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Navy is led by quarterback Blake Horvath. They are not a pass-heavy offense, but Horvath has completed 63 of 106 passes for 1,096 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also thrown four interceptions by being sacked five times this year. Still, the biggest part of Horvath's game is on the ground. He has run 109 times for 814 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the receiving game, two men lead the way. Eli Heidenreich has 21 receptions this year, going for 551 yards and five touchdowns. He has also run for 231 yards and a touchdown this year. Brandon Chatman has 202 yards on 11 catches. He has scored three, while also running for 203 yards and another touchdown. In the running game, Alex Tecza has led the way after Horvath. He has 68 carries for 370 yards and seven touchdowns. Daba Fofana has also been solid. He has run 38 times for 172 yards and two scores.

The Navy defense is 58th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 89th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 91st against the run while sitting 64th against the pass. Colin Ramos has led the way. He leads the team with 92 tackles while having two sacks and two pass breakups. Meanwhile, Jaxson Campbell has 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and an interception. Finally, Rayuan Lane III has three pass breakups, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles this year.

Why USF Could Cover The Spread/Win

Byrum Brown had been the starting quarterback for USF. He has completed 78 of 132 passes for 836 yards and two touchdowns. He has also run for 269 yards and three touchdowns this year. Still, he has been out as of late but could be back in this one. Brown being out has led to Bryce Archie leading the way. Archie has been solid this year, completing 71 of 130 passes for 739 yards and five scores. Still, he has been intercepted four times. Archie has also been sacked 11 times but does have a rushing touchdown.

The top target this year has been Sean Atkins. Atkins has 42 receptions for 415 yards this year but just one touchdown. He also has a passing touchdown this year though. Meanwhile, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has been solid. He has 17 receptions for 223 yards but also has not scored. Furthermore, Yaseen has missed time as of late. Finally, Michael Brown-Stephens has 15 receptions for 196 yards and a score. In the running game, Kelley Joiner leads the way. He has 73 carries for 453 yards and seven scores. Further, Nay'Quan Wright has 74 carries for 379 yards and three scores.

USF is 105th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 124th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 78th against the run and sitting 133rd against the pass. Mac Harris has led the way. He leads the team in tackles while having two sacks, a pass defended, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, De'Shawn Rucker has broken up four passes and forced a fumble. Finally, Brent Austin has nine pass breakups and an interception this year.

Final Navy-USF Prediction & Pick

Navy did struggle last week, but overall has been scoring well. The over has hit in all but one game this year for Navy. Further, Navy games have gone over the total by an average of 12 points per game, including factoring in the under from last week against Rice. Meanwhile, the over is just 3-4-1 this year but has hit in two straight as the offense has improved. Navy should bounce back from a bad performance against a weak USF defense. Further, USF will also improve on offense if Byrum Brown is back. Navy should win, but take the over in this one.

Final Navy-USF Prediction & Pick: Over 57.5 (-110)