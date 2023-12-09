Overall, the show includes a wide variety of topics, developer interviews, content creator builds, highlights, and so on

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 14 aired tonight, and we got the answers to help you earn VC and all sorts of rewards. To those new to 2K, 2KTV is a weekly in-game show hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show includes a wide variety of topics, developer interviews, content creator builds, highlights, and so on. However, most people love to watch for the questions that appear throughout the episodes. Answering these questions correctly rewards the player with some worthwhile rewards.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 14 Answers – All Answers For Episode 14

Answer: POORBOYSIN Answer: Steph Curry Answer: Hakeem Olajuwon Answer: Bradley Beal Answer: Gary Payton Answer: Shai GilgeousAlexander Answer: Brook Lopez Answer: Lakers Answer: Lakers Answer: Victor Wembanyama Answer: Anthony Edwards Answer: Jayson Tatum Answer: Tyrese Haliburton Answer: Jayson Tatum Answer: Allen Iverson Answer: Danilo Gallinari Answer: Any Answer: Next Season Answer: Timberwolves Answer: 5

That wraps up all the questions in this episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 14. We hope this guide helped you answer all questions correctly and receive rewards.

Each question usually gives the player a fair amount of time to decide, so take your time before you answer. Overall, 2K24's 2KTV program provides the easiest and most convenient way to earn rewards, including VC, in the game. With just a few button pushes, you'll receive rewards while watching a show. This makes for a great time-killer for those waiting for friends to hop online. Therefore, make sure to check out each episode weekly. Additionally, 2K likes to hand out some freebies with really easy questions. This especially helps players new to 2K, or Basketball as a sport.

Additionally, check out all the latest on NBA 2K24 Season 3 if you haven't. The latest season includes the #25Daysof2K event, which rewards players with something new in 2K every day. Therefore, take time to check out our updated Locker Codes guide, which should give you access tons of cool items. The month of December is the best time to play 2K, so hop on in if you haven't.

NBA 2K24 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

