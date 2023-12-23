NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 16 launched, and we got the answers to help you earn rewards. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content, from content creator builds, developer interviews, and more. However, we know most people watch to answer the questions displayed throughout the episode to receive some good rewards.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 16 Answers – All Answers For Episode 16

Which two NBA cities have the largest distance gap between one another? Portland & Miami Which NBA team won the most road games last season? Bucks When was Streetball added in the NBA 2K series? Robert Parish Who are your first two teammates in Streetball competition? 2K24 How many Streetball courts are in NBA 2K24? Tom & John Which game mode will you play the most during the holidays? 3 Who recently became the youngest player to get 1,000 3-pointers? Any What city is Young Wayne from? Luka Doncic Which of the following is not a street character in Streetball? Chicago, IL Which team had two players on the all-NBA In-Season Tournament team? The Ice Breaker How many points did 2KTV lose in last year’s holiday game? Lakers How many points did King Jordan score with Giannis last year? 32 Which team was the runner-up in the NBA In-Season Tournament? 56 In NBA 2K24, who has the highest rating among the Knicks’ players? Pacers Which team knocked out the Bucks in the NBA In-Season Tournament? Jalen Brunson Which team eliminated the Knicks in the NBA In-Season Tournament? Pacers In last year’s 2KTV holiday game, Chris wore a beanie featuring this team? Bucks Who was the first NBA team to win 20 games this season? Celtics

Overall, that wraps up all the answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 16. We hope this guide helped you earn some much needed VC and other rewards.

Make sure to take your time with each question so you don't accidentally input the wrong answer. Overall, NBA 2K24 2KTV offers the most convenient way to earn items and VC in the game without doing anything. In fact, you can just sit back, relax, and watch an episode to kill the time. Plus, we recommend watching the episodes while waiting for friends to hop online. Either way, we definitely recommend watching it.

Additionally, the developers love to throw in a few freebies. Therefore, some of these questions automatically grant you the reward for just answering. Therefore, even without our guide you still receive something. Overall, it makes for a great way to earn rewards.

Check out some of the answers for our previous episodes of NBA 2K24 2KTV:

Additionally, keep an eye out for the latest #25Daysof2K rewards. Overall, these daily events either mean more Locker Codes to redeem, or more events in-game. Overall, there's no better time to play NBA 2K. We hope to see you when the next episode releases. New episodes for NBA 2K24 2KTV release every Friday, with a few exceptions.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.