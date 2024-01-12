Overall, this new event adds eleven new player items to add to your MyTEAM collection

The NBA 2K24 Inferno Event launches today, with a brand new collection of players featuring Steph Curry and Tracy McGrady. Overall, this new event adds eleven new player items to add to your MyTEAM collection. To help players, we created a list of all Inferno Player items and how to unlock them.

NBA 2K24 All Inferno Player Items and How To Get Them

Inferno is dropping tomorrow 🔥

NBA 2K24 Inferno begins on Friday, January 12th, 2024. Overall, the cards featured in this collection include:

Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady Complete all challenges below

Pink Diamond Stephen Curry – 96 OVR Make 200 4-points over Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online games

Pink Diamond Andrei Kirilenko – 96 OVR Earn 15 triple-doubles in Multiplayer (Furthermore, Challenges Excluded)

Diamond Paolo Banchero – 94 OVR Earn 150 Steals in Multiplayer (Furthermore, across multiple games)

Diamond Clyde Drexler – 94 OVR Make 200 dunks in Multiplayer (Furthermore, across multiple games)

Diamond Tyler Herro – 94 OVR Shoot 100 3-pointers with shooting guards in Triple Threat Online (across multiple games)

Diamond Jamal Murray – 94 OVR Earn 150 assists with point guards in Salary Cap (Furthermore, across multiple games)

Amethyst DeAndre Ayton – 91 OVR Get 100 rebounds with centers (Furthermore, across multiple games)

Amethyst James Jones – 91 OVR Win Five Clutch Time Online Games

Amethyst Brandon Jennings – 91 OVR Complete Five 3-pointers + shoot for 100% Three-point-percentage with a player

Amethyst Jarace Walker – 91 OVR Win Five Triple Threat Offline or Triple Threat Online games by 5+ points



Additionally, all players on this list except for McGrady are also available on the Pack Market in MyTEAM. Overall, players have two different ways of unlocking all characters in NBA 2K24. The most notable names on the NBA 2K24 Inferno collection include Steph Curry, Tracy McGrady, and Andrei Kirilenko. All three players received a Pink Diamond Player item treatment, making them some of the most sought after items in-game.

Furthermore, NBA 2K24 Season 4 launched today, with a new patch and new rewards for players to delve into. For more NBA 2K24 content, make sure to redeem the latest locker codes and watch the newest episodes of NBA 2KTV. Overall, with a new season beginning, now's as good a time as any to get back into the game again.

