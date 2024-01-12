NBA 2K24 Season 4 Rewards have arrived, bringing new content to MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Overall, Season 4 offers a wide variety of rewards, from Double XP Coins, to MyTEAM player items, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at NBA 2K24 Season 4's Rewards.
NBA 2K24 Season 4 Rewards For MyTEAM and MyCAREER
|LEVEL
|MyTEAM Reward
|MyCAREER Reward
|Pro Pass (Season Pass) Reward
|1
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|Season 4 Tee & Ball
|Left Eye Scar
|2
|30 Min 2XP Coin
|30 MIN 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|3
|Sapphire Terrell Brandon – 85 OVR
|Tube Jumpshot Meter
|30x Skill Boosts (5 games)
|4
|Season 4 Ball & Uniforms Pack
|Yellow Navy Blue Ball Traill
|City Court Floor East & West Option Pack (Pick 2)
|5
|2 Ascension Picks
|Rocket Launch Green Release Icon
|2,500 VC
|6
|Ruby Paul Millsap – 88 OVR
|Thompson Twins Banners
|Robot Face Paint
|7
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Peace Sign Player Indicator
|MyTEAM – 4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins
|8
|2 Tokens
|Boosted Accessory – +1 Block
|2,500 VC
|9
|3 Ascension Picks
|Scholar C-Tier Badge
|15x Gatorade Boosts (5 games)
|10
|Ruby Al Horford – 88 OVR
|Celtics & Lakers Banners
|HOF Badge Pack
|11
|Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|60 MIN 2X CCoin
|2,500 VC
|12
|Emerald Prize Ball
|Military Jacket
|MyCAREER – 2x 60 MIN 2XP Coin
|13
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Spring Player Indicator
|10 Ascension Picks
|14
|4 Ascension Picks
|Season 4 Emotes #1
|2,500 VC
|15
|'23-'24 NBA Ruby + Unsellable Pack
|Fox Mask
|30x Skill Boosts (5 games)
|16
|3 Tokens
|Pelicans & Nets Banners
|'23-'24 NBA Equal chance Unsellable Pack
|17
|Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Boosted Accessory – +1 Close Shot
|2,500 VC
|18
|Sapphire Prize Ball
|Scholar Tier-B Badge
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 games)
|19
|5 Ascension Picks
|Season 4 Emotes – #2
|HOF Badge Option Pack
|20
|Ruby Juwan Howard – 90 OVR
|Historic All-Star Jersey
|2,500 VC
|21
|Ruby Prize Ball
|Silver Floor Setter
|MyCAREER – 2x 60 MIN 2XP Coin
|22
|Gold Badge Option Pack (Choose 5)
|60 MIN 2XP Coin
|MyTEAM – 4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins
|23
|6 Ascension Picks
|60x Skill Boosts (10 games)
|2,500 VC
|24
|5 Tokens
|Boosted Accessory – +1 Mid Range
|30x Skill Boosts (5 games)
|25
|Diamond Dominque Wilkins – 94 OVR
|60 MIN 2XP Coin
|10,000 MTP
|26
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Afro With Pick Hairstyle
|2,500 VC
|27
|Amethyst Prize Ball
|REC Arm Sleeves
|Camo Green Release Shirt
|28
|Diamond Shoe Variety Pack
|60 MIN 2XP Coin
|10 Ascension Picks
|29
|7 Ascension Picks
|Scholar A-Tier Badge
|2,500 VC
|30
|Diamond Coach Larry Bird
|Wearable Mascot Costume
|30x Skill Boosts (5 games)
|31
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|Slasher Banners
|HOF Badge Option Pack (Choose 2)
|32
|8 Ascension Picks
|Season 4 Emotes #3
|5,000 VC
|33
|Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Choose 10)
|60 MIN 2XP Coin
|MyCAREER – 6x 30 MIIN 2XP Coins
|34
|Diamond Prize Ball
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|‘Tis The Season Unsellable Option Pacck
|35
|New Years Resolution Unsellable Wheel Spin (Diamond)
|Season 4 Racesuit
|5,000 VC
|36
|10 Ascension Picks
|2x – 60 MIN 2XP Coin
|Golden Animating Snowsuit
|37
|‘Tis The season Diamond Unsellable Wheel Spin
|Wemby & Lebron Banners
|15,000 MTP
|38
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
|Scholar S-Tier Badge
|10,000 VC
|39
|25,000 MTP
|Dune Buggy
|Starry Dune Buggy
|40
|Pink Diamond Magic Johnson – 96 OVR.
|Gold Floor Setter
|Pro Pass Magic Johnson (96 OVR)
Overall, that includes all the NBA 2K24 Season 4 Rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Additionally, check out the latest episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV and answer a few questions for free VC. With Season 4 beginning, the locker codes from the #25Daysof2K expire today. However, feel free to try and use them any way if you want. Lastly, check out the latest patch notes and Courtside Report to learn everything about NBA 2K24 Season 4.
Additionally, remember that XP earned in either MyTEAM or MyCAREER contributes to both free passes. Therefore, you still receive all free rewards even if you only play one mode over the other. Enjoy Season 4!
