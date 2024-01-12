Overall, Season 4 offers a wide variety of rewards, from Double XP Coins, to MyTEAM player items, and more.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 Rewards have arrived, bringing new content to MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Overall, Season 4 offers a wide variety of rewards, from Double XP Coins, to MyTEAM player items, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at NBA 2K24 Season 4's Rewards.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 Rewards For MyTEAM and MyCAREER

Just a few of the rewards coming your way in Season 4️⃣ Which one are you most hyped about? pic.twitter.com/2wPd3VpO1C — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 12, 2024

LEVEL MyTEAM Reward MyCAREER Reward Pro Pass (Season Pass) Reward 1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Season 4 Tee & Ball Left Eye Scar 2 30 Min 2XP Coin 30 MIN 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 3 Sapphire Terrell Brandon – 85 OVR Tube Jumpshot Meter 30x Skill Boosts (5 games) 4 Season 4 Ball & Uniforms Pack Yellow Navy Blue Ball Traill City Court Floor East & West Option Pack (Pick 2) 5 2 Ascension Picks Rocket Launch Green Release Icon 2,500 VC 6 Ruby Paul Millsap – 88 OVR Thompson Twins Banners Robot Face Paint 7 60 Min 2XP Coin Peace Sign Player Indicator MyTEAM – 4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins 8 2 Tokens Boosted Accessory – +1 Block 2,500 VC 9 3 Ascension Picks Scholar C-Tier Badge 15x Gatorade Boosts (5 games)

10 Ruby Al Horford – 88 OVR Celtics & Lakers Banners HOF Badge Pack 11 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 60 MIN 2X CCoin 2,500 VC 12 Emerald Prize Ball Military Jacket MyCAREER – 2x 60 MIN 2XP Coin 13 60 Min 2XP Coin Spring Player Indicator 10 Ascension Picks 14 4 Ascension Picks Season 4 Emotes #1 2,500 VC 15 '23-'24 NBA Ruby + Unsellable Pack Fox Mask 30x Skill Boosts (5 games) 16 3 Tokens Pelicans & Nets Banners '23-'24 NBA Equal chance Unsellable Pack 17 Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Boosted Accessory – +1 Close Shot 2,500 VC 18 Sapphire Prize Ball Scholar Tier-B Badge 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 games)

19 5 Ascension Picks Season 4 Emotes – #2 HOF Badge Option Pack 20 Ruby Juwan Howard – 90 OVR Historic All-Star Jersey 2,500 VC 21 Ruby Prize Ball Silver Floor Setter MyCAREER – 2x 60 MIN 2XP Coin 22 Gold Badge Option Pack (Choose 5) 60 MIN 2XP Coin MyTEAM – 4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins 23 6 Ascension Picks 60x Skill Boosts (10 games) 2,500 VC 24 5 Tokens Boosted Accessory – +1 Mid Range 30x Skill Boosts (5 games) 25 Diamond Dominque Wilkins – 94 OVR 60 MIN 2XP Coin 10,000 MTP 26 60 Min 2XP Coin Afro With Pick Hairstyle 2,500 VC 27 Amethyst Prize Ball REC Arm Sleeves Camo Green Release Shirt

28 Diamond Shoe Variety Pack 60 MIN 2XP Coin 10 Ascension Picks 29 7 Ascension Picks Scholar A-Tier Badge 2,500 VC 30 Diamond Coach Larry Bird Wearable Mascot Costume 30x Skill Boosts (5 games) 31 120 Min 2XP Coin Slasher Banners HOF Badge Option Pack (Choose 2) 32 8 Ascension Picks Season 4 Emotes #3 5,000 VC 33 Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Choose 10) 60 MIN 2XP Coin MyCAREER – 6x 30 MIIN 2XP Coins 34 Diamond Prize Ball 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) ‘Tis The Season Unsellable Option Pacck 35 New Years Resolution Unsellable Wheel Spin (Diamond) Season 4 Racesuit 5,000 VC 36 10 Ascension Picks 2x – 60 MIN 2XP Coin Golden Animating Snowsuit

37 ‘Tis The season Diamond Unsellable Wheel Spin Wemby & Lebron Banners 15,000 MTP 38 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack Scholar S-Tier Badge 10,000 VC 39 25,000 MTP Dune Buggy Starry Dune Buggy 40 Pink Diamond Magic Johnson – 96 OVR . Gold Floor Setter Pro Pass Magic Johnson (96 OVR)

Overall, that includes all the NBA 2K24 Season 4 Rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Additionally, check out the latest episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV and answer a few questions for free VC. With Season 4 beginning, the locker codes from the #25Daysof2K expire today. However, feel free to try and use them any way if you want. Lastly, check out the latest patch notes and Courtside Report to learn everything about NBA 2K24 Season 4.

Additionally, remember that XP earned in either MyTEAM or MyCAREER contributes to both free passes. Therefore, you still receive all free rewards even if you only play one mode over the other. Enjoy Season 4!

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.