NBA 2K24 Season 4 Rewards have arrived, bringing new content to MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Overall, Season 4 offers a wide variety of rewards, from Double XP Coins, to MyTEAM player items, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at NBA 2K24 Season 4's Rewards.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 Rewards For MyTEAM and MyCAREER

LEVELMyTEAM RewardMyCAREER RewardPro Pass (Season Pass) Reward
1Kareem Abdul-JabbarSeason 4 Tee & BallLeft Eye Scar
230 Min 2XP Coin30 MIN 2XP Coin2,500 VC
3Sapphire Terrell Brandon – 85 OVRTube Jumpshot Meter30x Skill Boosts (5 games)
4Season 4 Ball & Uniforms PackYellow Navy Blue Ball TraillCity Court Floor East & West Option Pack (Pick 2)
52 Ascension PicksRocket Launch Green Release Icon2,500 VC
6Ruby Paul Millsap – 88 OVRThompson Twins BannersRobot Face Paint
760 Min 2XP CoinPeace Sign Player IndicatorMyTEAM – 4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins
82 TokensBoosted Accessory – +1 Block2,500 VC
93 Ascension PicksScholar C-Tier Badge15x Gatorade Boosts (5 games)
10Ruby Al Horford – 88 OVRCeltics & Lakers BannersHOF Badge Pack
11Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60 MIN 2X CCoin2,500 VC
12Emerald Prize BallMilitary JacketMyCAREER – 2x 60 MIN 2XP Coin
1360 Min 2XP CoinSpring Player Indicator10 Ascension Picks
144 Ascension PicksSeason 4 Emotes #12,500 VC
15'23-'24 NBA Ruby + Unsellable PackFox Mask30x Skill Boosts (5 games)
163 TokensPelicans & Nets Banners'23-'24 NBA Equal chance Unsellable Pack
17Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Boosted Accessory – +1 Close Shot2,500 VC
18Sapphire Prize BallScholar Tier-B Badge30x Gatorade Boosts (10 games)
195 Ascension PicksSeason 4 Emotes – #2HOF Badge Option Pack
20Ruby Juwan Howard – 90 OVRHistoric All-Star Jersey2,500 VC
21Ruby Prize BallSilver Floor SetterMyCAREER – 2x 60 MIN 2XP Coin
22Gold Badge Option Pack (Choose 5)60 MIN 2XP CoinMyTEAM – 4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins
236 Ascension Picks60x Skill Boosts (10 games)2,500 VC
245 TokensBoosted Accessory – +1 Mid Range30x Skill Boosts (5 games)
25Diamond Dominque Wilkins – 94 OVR60 MIN 2XP Coin10,000 MTP
2660 Min 2XP CoinAfro With Pick Hairstyle2,500 VC
27Amethyst Prize BallREC Arm SleevesCamo Green Release Shirt
28Diamond Shoe Variety Pack60 MIN 2XP Coin10 Ascension Picks
297 Ascension PicksScholar A-Tier Badge2,500 VC
30Diamond Coach Larry BirdWearable Mascot Costume30x Skill Boosts (5 games)
31120 Min 2XP CoinSlasher BannersHOF Badge Option Pack (Choose 2)
328 Ascension PicksSeason 4 Emotes #35,000 VC
33Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Choose 10)60 MIN 2XP CoinMyCAREER – 6x 30 MIIN 2XP Coins
34Diamond Prize Ball30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)‘Tis The Season Unsellable Option Pacck
35New Years Resolution Unsellable Wheel Spin (Diamond)Season 4 Racesuit5,000 VC
3610 Ascension Picks2x – 60 MIN 2XP CoinGolden Animating Snowsuit
37‘Tis The season Diamond Unsellable Wheel SpinWemby & Lebron Banners15,000 MTP
38Hall of Fame Badge Option PackScholar S-Tier Badge10,000 VC
3925,000 MTPDune BuggyStarry Dune Buggy
40Pink Diamond Magic Johnson – 96 OVR.Gold Floor SetterPro Pass Magic Johnson (96 OVR)
Overall, that includes all the NBA 2K24 Season 4 Rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Additionally, check out the latest episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV and answer a few questions for free VC. With Season 4 beginning, the locker codes from the #25Daysof2K expire today. However, feel free to try and use them any way if you want. Lastly, check out the latest patch notes and Courtside Report to learn everything about NBA 2K24 Season 4.

Additionally, remember that XP earned in either MyTEAM or MyCAREER contributes to both free passes. Therefore, you still receive all free rewards even if you only play one mode over the other. Enjoy Season 4!

