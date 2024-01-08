Overall, the update improves gameplay while making adjustments to several modes.

NBA 2K24's Season 4 Release Date arrives this week, with new Patch notes for an upcoming update to improve the experience. Overall, the update improves gameplay while making adjustments to several modes.

MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA, The W, and more all received various improvements to elevate the experience players when Season 4 launches. Without further ado, let's check out the NBA 2K24 Season 4 Release Date.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 Release Date

📣 Don't forget to use your 2XP Coins in MyCAREER before they expire with the start of Season 4 on Friday! pic.twitter.com/VS7fNztXu2 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 4, 2024

NBA 2K24 Season 4 begins on Jan. 12, 2024, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST. Expect a wide variety of content across all your favorite game modes, including MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Additionally, the developer released patch notes with an update releasing soon.

At this moment, we do not know the rewards available in Season 4. However, keep checking back with us to find out the rewards for the upcoming season.

Additionally, the developer released patch notes for the upcoming update. Season 4 brings both new content and improvements to gameplay and several modes within the game.

However, the patch notes only apply for New Gen players. The developer did not state at this time if Current gen players receive an update soon, too.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 Patch Notes For New Gen (PS4, Xbox Series X)

GENERAL

Preparations for NBA 2K24 Season 4, launching on Friday, January 12, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

The New York Knicks PA announcer will now make calls for the home team with the proper intensity

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made: Chet Holmgren Christie Sides (new player scan) Victor Wembanyama (default hair update) Han Xu (new player scan)



GAMEPLAY

Reduced the effectiveness of the “Cut to Basket Pass”

Resolved a rare hang that could occur when attempting an alley-oop at a very specific time

Fixed another case that allowed uncalled double-dribble violations when using dribble emotes while posting up

Addressed a rare hang that could occur in the Dunk Contest

CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER

Made improvements to performance, stability, and visuals to enhance the overall experience in the City

Addressed a rare hang that could occur when accessing the Equipment menu in the City

Fixed an issue causing the camera to be briefly blocked during jump ball situations in REC games

The court status map can now be scrolled for full view while in a shootaround on the ELITE affiliation courts

The default MyPLAYER camera can now be selected again once toggled away from during Starting 5 games

Skill boosts, including the Additional Turbo Meter, now properly utilized in Starting 5 games

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

Multiple fixes and adjustments made to improve the overall quest experience. Ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode

Resolved a hang that could occur when gameplay re-started too quickly following certain record-breaking cinematic sequences

Fixed a rare progression blocker that could occur during the offseason when selecting a new team to sign with

Resolved a timing-specific issue that caused control of MyPLAYER to be lost if GOAT Mode activation occurs just before a stoppage in play

MyTEAM

Fixed an issue that prevented some Evolved or shoe/badge boosted Player Cards from receiving those boosts in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games

The Triple Threat Online: Co-Op score overlay will no longer swap scores at the end of a game

Adjustments made to the audio for crowd reactions in Triple Threat modes

When using the Exchange from the Duplicates or My Collection menu, a delay has been added when using the “Short Press and Hold” setting to avoid accidental exchanges

Addressed a conflict between Coach Boosts and Dynamic Duos in certain gameplay situations

Added support for additional card types like Coach Cards as Collection Rewards in the Player Market

Resolved an issue preventing Shoe Cards from applying to some Player Cards

MyNBA/THE W

Various stability fixes and improvements made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Adjusted the logic so that players are more likely to have interest in signing extensions

Fixed a rare hang that could occur if an overtime game ends on a made free throw in a game with the sudden death rule in place

The Assists Possession Result slider can now be adjusted as expected independently from the Player Regression Rate slider

Option years now correctly highlighted when viewing contract details on player cards

City edition courts no longer appear for In-Season Tournament games. Applies when home team chooses City edition jerseys.

Resolved an issue that could cause the Broadcast camera view to be partially obstructed by the fans when playing in the In-Season-Tournament arena

Postgame celebration sequences will now appear as expected when winning the WNBA Championship in The W

Overall, that wraps up the latest NBA 2K24 Season 4 Patch Notes. Once again, remember that these updates apply to New Gen players (PS5 and Xbox Series X). Furthermore, that means PC players also do not receive the update. At the time of writing, the developers did not yet release any information on an update for current gen players.

Make sure to check out all the latest locker codes from Season 3. Overall, the #25Daysof2K event offered tons of codes to give players free items and VC. Make sure to grab those before they expire on Jan. 12. Additionally, check out the latest episode of 2KTV for more VC for your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM. We look forward to the release of NBA 2K24 Season 4.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.