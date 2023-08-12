NBA 2K24 ratings have started getting released. Some of the ratings have been controversial while others are widely agreed upon. One interesting development is the consistent resurgence of big men receiving higher ratings in the game. This obviously coincides with the NBA itself, as bigs are more skilled than ever (just watch a Nikola Jokic highlight reel) in today's game. I was recently able to catch up with Ronnie 2K and discuss the NBA 2K ratings increases of centers in the game.

“The big man also is back in a different way, they are just so skilled now,” Ronnie 2K told me. “The grueling, post them up, try to back them up and try to dunk on them… it's not what it is anymore. It has been really fun. Jokic obviously being two points above, like, several guys at 96 (Jokic is a 98 overall in the game) including (Joel) Embiid really tells the story of the versatility of his game… definitely made sense for him to be the leader of the pack.

“Not just by one point, but two. Really head and shoulders above the rest.”

NBA 2K24 ratings prove big men are back

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Jokic and Embiid earning two of the highest ratings in NBA 2K24 prove that big men are indeed back. Although Jokic's rating is higher than Embiid's, both players have consistently been in the MVP conversation over the past couple of seasons.

Dominant centers who, as Ronnie 2K mentioned, would simply try to overpower their defenders aren't as relevant in today's NBA. Instead, players like Jokic and Embiid are crafty. Centers can now distribute the basketball and feature long-range shooting prowess.

Victor Wembanyama is another big man who supports the increased versatility of the big man. Wemby can shoot, pass, and dribble despite standing well over 7-foot tall.

In what was recently considered to be a guard-dominated league, Jokic, Embiid, and many other centers have proven that centers can still perform at extremely high levels in the league.