The NBA 2K24 Season 9 Release Date arrives soon, with new content and rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. Season 9 will be the last for 2K24, as NBA 2K25 releases in September. Nevertheless, Season 9 comes with a ton of free content for players to earn just by playing their favorite modes. And thanks to 2K24's Shared Progression system, you can play either MyTEAM or MyCAREER and still earn all rewards.

NBA 2K24 Season 9 Release Date – August 9th

The NBA 2K24 Season 9 Release Date is Friday, August 9th, 2024. Like all seasons before it Season 9 offers new content for MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online Players. And like previous seasons, there'll be 80 total earnable free rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. While we don't know every reward just yet, you can expect to earn items like double XP coins and more.

The structure of the season itself also works as usual. In order to earn the seasonal content, players must earn XP and level up their pass. Fortunately, players can use Double XP coins and tokens to boost their progress and earn the rewards faster. There's also a possibility that we see a Double XP event or two which also helps you progress through your tiers. As mentioned before, NBA 2K24 offers a stream-lined progression system. This lets you earn rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER regardless of which one you play.

The W Online players can expect to see new Weekly Goals and Season Rewards which offer more items to use in-game. Lastly, Season 9 will also offer a Pro Pass, which will offer some great items along with VC to spend. Additionally, the Hall of Fame Pass offers all rewards along with tier skips that give you a head start on 2K24's seasonal rewards.

Overall, that's everything we know about NBA 2K24 Season 9's Release Date so far. Since NBA 2K25 launches in September, Season 9 will be 2K24's last. So if you want some practice before the next game arrives, or if you're just feeling sentimental, visit The City or Neighborhood one last time and see what's new in 2K24.

For those looking forward to NBA 2K25, check out the recent gameplay reveal powered by ProPLAY technology. 2K25 introduces a brand-new Dribble Engine, new offensive and defensive mechanics, improved AI, and more. And check out the different editions of NBA 2K25 and their respective cover athletes.

