NBA 2K24's Next-Gen Version will take up more storage space on your gaming system than Bethesda's Starfield. Yes, you heard that right. A game about playing basketball will take up more storage space than a a video game about exploring 1,000 different worlds. How can this be? Let's find out:

The news comes from NBA 2K Intel, a X (Twitter) account that covers everything NBA 2K. According to them, the next game in the series is over 160 GBs in terms of storage.

Next Gen #NBA2K24 is 161 GB — NBA 2K24 Intel (@2KIntel) September 4, 2023

NBA 2K24 is set to take 161 total GB of storage space for next-gen systems. For comparison, the old-gen version of the game takes up a whopping 108 GB of storage. The PS5 holds over 800 GB of storage, so it shouldn't be an issue if you have a small library.

However, if you've owned a PS5 for some time, chances are you're gonna be deleting some games. It might be the only way to prepare your system for NBA 2K24's release date.

NBA 2K24 To Take Up More Storage Space Than Bethesda's Starfield

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Starfield, the newest action RPG from Bethesda, takes up about 125 GB of space on new-gen systems. If you've played a Bethesda game before, you know probably understand why their games take up a decent chunk of storage space. Starfield, their newest title, includes roughly 1,000 worlds to explore in the game. Additionally, the game includes tons of characters, side quests, factions, relationships, and more.

That means that a game about playing basketball takes up more storage than a space exploration RPG. But NBA 2K fans aren't too surprised, considering recent titles have also surpassed Starfield's storage requirements before.

For example, NBA 2K23, last year's installment, took up between 140-150 GBs of storage on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. NfnbaBA 2K22, just two years ago, takes up just over 100 GB on PS5. It seems that the storage requirements for the games will only increase. Unless something revolutionary magically lowers game storage, you might need to consider picking up some external storage for your system.

NBA 2K24's space isn't just for nothing, though. The latest installment in the NBA 2K series brings a new ProPLAY technology to accurately represent player movements. Add to that all official NBA and WNBA teams, including their stadiums, rosters, coaches, mascots, and more.

Additionally, NBA 2K24 offers a whole suite of modes such as MyCAREER, MyNBA, MyTEAM, and more. The game even includes new updates via seasons, new weekly music drops, and Locker Codes for MyTEAM players.

NBA 2K24's release date is slowly coming, with the game launching this week for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.