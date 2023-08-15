NBA 2K24 is going to get some massive reveals throughout the month for gameplay, MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and more. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs' first overall selection, is helping them promote some new features coming to a beloved game mode.

MyTEAM, in case you don't know, is a team-building mode that works similarly to Madden or FIFA's Ultimate Team mode. Players are essentially put into cards, which can be obtained via pack openings, auctions, Locker Codes, Collections or more. Teams typically start off with low ratings but you earn more over time as you go on.

You can then take that team to compete in various modes. Over the years, The 2K team implemented both single player and online modes which MyTEAM players can participate in.

NBA 2K24 & Victor Wembanyama Team Up To Create MyTEAM Promo Video

The NBA 2K team posted on twitter a video starring Wembanyama reading from a book called Wemby's MyTEAM Card Collection. In the video, he reads from a book about his MyTEAM, which includes himself as well as Dwayne Wade and Shaquille O' Neal. The video itself is fairly short, but there's a detail that may interest fans of the mode.

In case you haven't seen the video, you can check it out below:

MyTEAM returns in NBA 2K24, this time with a collection of innovative improvements, including an all-new salary cap mode so you can flex your basketball IQ. Pre-order today!#NBA2K24 #SeeYouOnTheCourt pic.twitter.com/2Dbx2gxXU0 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 14, 2023

It seems that NBA 2K24's MyTEAM mode will introduce a new salary cap mode, which seems interesting. Typically, salary caps are only prevalent in modes like Franchise, or MyNBA Eras in NBA 2K23's case. Seeing them in MyTEAM raises a lot of questions on how it can be utilized in the mode.

We wonder if the salary cap mode is mandatory, how it'll work, and of course, players' reactions to it. But we also know the developer plans on releasing more information about the game as we approach closer to the release date.

NBA 2K24 Release Date – Content Reveal Roadmap Details

In other news, the NBA 2K24 team released a new gameplay trailer today, showing off the new ProPLAY technology. Today's trailer kicks off a month of reveals before the game launches in September.

NBA 2K24's Release Date is September 8th, 2023. It's coming out for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In the meantime, fans can check out the content reveal road map. We'll get to see improvements to the streamlined MyCAREER mode.

