A new NBA 2K24 trailer dropped today, showcasing the powerful new ProPLAY technology. In case you don't know ProPLAY technology captures gameplay footage of real NBA games, giving developers data to create life-like animations and movements between athletes.

The world of sports video games is truly evolving in terms of replicating the real experience. NBA 2K isn't the only sports video game series using new technologies to better capture player movement and animations. EA Sports FC 24 uses Hypermotion V technology to also create more realistic player animations. Along with Madden 24, they both use SAPIEN technology to create unique skeletal structures for players, creating a more accurate player model.

If you haven't seen the new NBA 2K24 trailer, you can watch it below:

There's no developer commentary in the trailer, so we only see gameplay in the 1 minute, 50 second video. But the animations do look very smooth. At about twenty seconds in, we can see a good example of how the real-world action translates into the game, and the transition is almost flawless. The way Kevin Durant dribbles, the movement of his arms and legs, is almost identical his moves in real-life.

NBA 2K games have always looked good during the times they've released. However, NBA 2K24's ProPLAY tech takes the look to a whole new level. Everything from crossovers, the different styles of dribbling, layups, and after dribble moves all look great. We're excited to see how the new technology affects the gameplay and feel of the series moving forward.

*The trailer also mentions that specific features like ProPLAY will only be available for the Next-gen versions. The PC version remains last gen. So, the only true next-gen experience for NBA 2K24 is on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

NBA 2K24 Release Date

NBA 2K24's Release Date is September 8th, 2023. It's coming out for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In the meantime, fans can refer to the content reveal road map which includes more presentations throughout the month. In addition to the new ProPLAY technology, we'll get to see improvements to the streamlined MyCAREER mode, as well as the new Mamba Moments Mode.

