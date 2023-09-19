The NBA 2K24 Trendsetter pack is a limited-time only reward for players who login into 2K24 by September 30th. This free pack includes tons of items, including VC, an Option Pack, some Double XP coins, and more. If you own NBA 2K24, and are looking for ways to buff your MyCAREER player, or pick up that special card in MyTEAM, find out how to get 10,000 VC free below.

NBA 2K24 Trendsetter Pack Details – How To Get 10,000 VC For Free

Kickstart your NBA 2K24 Season by installing and logging into #NBA2K24 by September 30 to earn 10K VC in Seasons 1, 2 & 3 🔥 You'll also earn:

🎮 6x 10-Game Skill Boosts

🎮 MyTEAM Ruby Option Pack

🎮 2x 1-Hour Double XP Coins (1x MyCAREER, 1x MyTEAM) Already logged into… pic.twitter.com/iqOrcamDiu — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 18, 2023

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The NBA 2K Twitter (or X) account posted a tweet yesterday showing fans the new Trendsetter pack. All you need to do to receive this pack is install and login to NBA 2K24 by September 30th at 11:59pm PST.

The Trendsetter pack comes with the following rewards:

10,000 VC in Seasons 1, 2, and 3

in Seasons 1, 2, and 3 6 Skill Boosts (10 games) in Season 1

in Season 1 Ruby Option Pack in Season 1

in Season 1 1 Hour Double XP Coin in MyCAREER

in MyCAREER 1 Hour Double XP Coin in MyTEAM

in MyTEAM Season 2 & 3 Rewards

More rewards for Seasons 2 and 3 are yet to be announced, but you should feel comfortable knowing more free VC is on the way. Additionally, the 6 Skill boosts should help players with lower OVRs, giving them the confidence to get better teammate grades. The Ruby Option Pack is nice for MyTEAM players looking to grow their collection.

Lastly, the Double XP coins in both MyTEAM and MyCAREER are great for players who need to reach level 40. The Season Pass is a bit more grindy in 2K24, meaning you'll need all the Double XP you can get.

For now, we assume the Season 2 and 3 rewards to be more of the same. Expect more VC, MyTEAM items, and perhaps more double XP coins too.

Overall, the pack is a nice reward for players who unfortunately couldn't receive any of the VC codes released during launch. Nevertheless, Visual Concepts and 2K will likely have more events in the future to gain some sweet items in 2K24. With Season 1 still underway, there's still plenty of time for more exciting things to look out for.

NBA 2K24 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.. ClutchPoints reviewed the game, giving it a 9.5/1o.

For more gaming and NBA, ClutchPoints.