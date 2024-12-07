We got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 14 Answers to help you get earn some free VC this weekend. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from interviews with real players and developers, fan highlights, and more. However, we also know that everyone watches 2KTV to earn VC by answering the questions in every episode. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 14 Answers for your convenience.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 14 Answers

2K Beats Season Any Russell Westbrook Any All of Them!

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 14. To answer a question, you just press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions appear randomly in each episode, so keep your eyes peeled for new questions. Answering questions correctly in 2KTV typically rewards the player with VC, though they might even earn other rewards.

New episodes of 2KTV usually release on Fridays, though there have been exceptions before in the past. Furthermore, episodes can last as long as 15-25 minutes, depending on the amount of content shown within.

Additionally, we recommend watching every episode from beginning to end. Don't use the fast-forward feature to skip through the video or you could lose the order of questions you were on. Furthermore, you could accidentally skip a question, which means less VC you'll earn. Essentially, you want to be cautious when watching 2KTV. These rewards can make a big difference for you in the long run.

Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, Episode 13 featured six questions, one of which rewarded you regardless of the answer you chose. That's over 15% of the questions from just one episode. Therefore, tune into 2KTV, because there's no reason not to earn some free VC.

Lastly, each season of 2KTV ends when the NBA Season officially ends. There are a limited number of episodes of 2KTV in an NBA 2K game. Therefore, until the conclusion of the NBA Finals in 2025, we'll see a new episode launch almost every week.

