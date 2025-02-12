NBA 2K25 is adding the 2025 All-Star Jerseys to the game, letting you don the new uniforms before the games begin this weekend. The NBA revealed the new jerseys recently, and not long afterwards, they now appear in NBA 2K25. As we await the tournament this weekend, you can play with those uniforms now! Without further ado, let's dive right in.

NBA 2K25 Adds 2025 All-Star Uniforms

The NBA 2025 All-Star Game Jerseys have been added to NBA 2K25 on February 11th, 2025. Players can now wear these uniforms in-game across a variety of modes.

For those new to Basketball, the NBA All-Star game represents the best players of the season. These players then duke it out in an ultimate competition of the league's top players. However, the format has changed tremendously in recent years.

Firstly, the All-Star Game is now technically a four-game tournament. Prior to this, the NBA just held the competition between the East and West Conferences. Then, they moved to a different format, where players were drafted onto a team, and the team captain would represent the team's name. Then, in 2024, they brought it back to the East vs. West Format.

However, the NBA has now changed it again, expanding the All-Star Game into a weekend of Basketball. Now, four teams will duke it out in an effort to win it all. Three of the four coaches of these teams draft players, while the fourth team, managed by Candace Parker, will be the winning team from the Rising Stars Challenge.

And now, three of those team jerseys are available in NBA 2K25. You can use them in a variety of modes before the tournament begins this weekend.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the new All-Star jerseys in NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoy donning these uniforms ahead of the tournament this weekend. Will Shaq's OGs win it all? Or can Kenny's Young Stars get the job done? Either way, we look forward to an exciting weekend and watch the league's best players have some fun.

In other news, feel free to check out NBA 2K25's latest locker codes. You can redeem these codes to receive free rewards in-game. Furthermore, NBA 2K25 Season 5 launches this week. Expect new free rewards in both MyTEAM and MyCAREER, along with more MyTEAM content weekly.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.