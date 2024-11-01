The new NBA 2K25 Dia De Los Muertos MyTEAM event offers players the chance to receive a Pink Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, among other player items. Overall, this limited-time event lets you get good player items for just winning MyTEAM games. Therefore, we listed all the ways you can get a Pink Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Dia De Los Muertos Event – How Do You Get Pink Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

To get a Pink Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM, you can Exchange Pink Diamond Skulls at The Exchange (Pink Diamond Skulls Required). You can earn Pink Diamond Skulls by winning MyTEAM games.

Dia De Los Muertos begins on November 1st, 2024, and ends on November 8th, 2024.

During this event, each win you earn in MyTEAM gives you Skulls, which can be used in the exchange to unlock player items. Skulls can also be earned from Dia De Los Muertos Packs, helping you unlock all the player items in the exchange. The Skulls can also gained from the exchange if you need a certain one.

All NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Dia De Los Muertos Event Player Items

Pink Diamond Kyrie Irving (SG/PG) Victor Wembanyama Klay Thompson (SG/SF)

Diamond Carmelo Anthony (SF/PF) Josh Smith (PF/SF) Toni Kukoc (SF/PF) Greg Monroe (C/PF) D'Angelo Russell (PG/SG) Raymond Felton (PG/SG)

Amethyst Thabo Sefolosha (SG/SF) James Donaldson (C)

Ruby Mario Chalmers (PG/SG) Vlade Divac (C) Aaron Afflalo (SG/SF) J.J. Hickson (PF/C)

Sapphire Joe Ingles (SF/SG) Ernie DiGregorio (PG/SG) Nazr Mohamed (C/PF) Brandin Podziemski (SG/PG) Mike Bantom (SF/PF) Antonio Daniels (SG/PG)

Emerald Darrell Armstrong (PG/SG) Mark Blount (C/PF) John Shumate (PF/SF) Lester Conner (SG/PG) Jerry Reynolds (SG/SF) Andray Blatche (PF/SF) Mel Counts (C/PF) Alvin Williams (PG/SG) Darwin Cook (PG/SG)

Gold Shelden Williams (PF/SF) Danny Ainge (SG/PG) Dorell Wright (PF/SF) Terry Dehere (SG/PG) Cedric Ceballos (SF/PF) Todd Lichti (SG/PG) Walter McCarty (SF/PF) Alex Len (C) Shawne Williams (PF/SF) Duane Causwell (C/PF) Jerry Eaves (PG/SG) Eddie Robinson (SF/PF) Ryan Bowen (SG/SF) Michael Holton (PG/SG) Charles Jones (C/PF)



Gilgeous-Alexander is a back-to-back NBA All-Star who helped lead his team to the Conference Finals. This year, the Thunder are off to a great start with a 4-0 record. Shai is still a great player, but he's been inaccurate so far this season. Of course, it's still too early in the season to make a big deal about it. That said, it's hopefully something he addresses soon before playoff time.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Dia De Los Muertos Event. We wish you the best of luck in grabbing a free Pink Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.