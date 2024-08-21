Major NBA 2K25 MyTEAM news dropped today, including the return of the Auction House, 4 new modes, a new year-long rep system, and much more. For those new to NBA 2K, MyTEAM is essentially a card-collecting mode where you earn new player items and other rewards via packs and boxes. The ultimate goal is to build a powerful roster while completing your collections. Without further ado, let's see everything new with MyTEAM in 2K25.

The Auction House is Coming Back to NBA 2K25

The Auction House will return in NBA 2K25. Here, you can auction off and gain new cards using MyTEAM points to complete sets. Furthermore, the developers merged the Auction House into one menu for searching, buying, and selling. Furthermore, you can now directly search for your card in the My Auctions menu, letting you know your card's value before you auction it off. Earning more MyTEAM REP increases your My Auctions capacity, too.

However, keep in mind that the Auction House transactions go through a verification process to ensure the mode remains healthy.

The developers replaced the Auction House Last Year with the new Player Market. The Player Market was okay, but it did not allow players to take advantage of the market and score big on some cards. You could buy high, sell low, and earn a lot of resources to use for your own MyTEAM. Thankfully, the Auction House returns in NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Adding 4 New Modes

Additionally, NBA 2K25 MyTEAM is adding four new modes, including:

Triple Threat Park

Breakout

Showdown

King of the Court

What is Triple Threat Park?

Triple Threat Park is a New Gen Mode where you face friends or team up with them to face others online. Essentially, Triple Threat Park is the new home to Triple Threat and its online variant. This mode lets you take the court in Park with NBA pros while your MyPLAYER sits back and enjoys the action.

The developers are calling the park a “faithful remaster” of the Rivet City Championship MyPARK in NBA 2K16. Some of the details include the chain nets and glass walkways as you step out into one of nine courts. Four courts are set for 2-player 3v3 games, and five courts for 6-player 3v3 co-op games. Additionally, two of the courts are labeled “no squad”.

Furthermore, you earn new rewards in the park by playing every day, earning wins, win streaks, and more from limited events and challenges.

Another cool thing about Triple Threat Park is that it's a place to brag about your accomplishments. Your customized player panel can show the following info when you walk around the park:

Ranking from previous King of the Court Event

Current Showdown tier

First choice player card on customized player panel

When you approach the court's Got Next Spot, your player presents their MyTEAM Cards, showing who you'll play as. And if you feel like you've played enough, visit the shop within the Park to pick up MyTEAM cards from the Pack market and more.

Lastly, Triple Threat Park features the Showcase Spot. If you step onto it, you open packs on a billboard for everyone to see. Regardless of whether you earn a high-rated card or a low-rated one, its sounds like a fun way to introduce yourself and make an entrance. The first time you use it every day you unlock 30 minutes of 2XREP for MyTEAM REP.

What is Breakout?

Another new mode coming to NBA 2K25 MyTEAM is Breakout, which brings a new, revamped single player experience. After selecting your difficulty, you begin in the middle of Breakout City, with tons of options to choose from. Once inside, you'll be surrounded with tons of different arenas to play in.

Overall, the goal of the mode us to “break out” of the game board and earn your reward. Pick any direction to move in and compete in different match types to discover new rewards. When you unlock neighboring spots on the board, you'll discover new rewards.

Each board offers a new range of opponents, including current, historic, and more in Era-themed games. Additionally, the developers will add new collections throughout the year to keep the experience fresh. Every time you win, you earn prize points and progress in that direction on the board. Plus, each game comes with objectives to earn even more points.

Prize Points can be used to unlock reward spaces on the board, with the best spaces requiring the most points before you can even play them. If you lose three times, you must start over. Therefore, choose your opponents wisely. The difficulty increases the farther you move away from the central spot. Higher difficulty games often give more objectives, and once you reach the end, you face a final gatekeeper team.

Existing modes like Triple Threat and Clutch Time have merged into Breakout. But if you love playing solo Triple Threat only, Breakout provides a way to exclusively play those modes. Just head to the “House of Clutch” arena to find Triple Threat games using a small 3v3 court.

What is Showdown?

Showdown is a brand-new head-to-head multiplayer mode in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM. It replaces Unlimited and features full 13-card lineups and 4-minute quarters. Overall, the objective of Showdown is to progress across 15 tiers by winning and getting promoted. You start at tier 15 and with each win earn progress towards reaching tier 1.

For win streaks, you earn extra progression on the ladder. Although losing counts against you, Showdown features a “check-point” system that protects your progress after certain points. Once you are promoted to a higher tier, you cannot be demoted until the season's end.

Every Friday at 8am PT, if you got a few wins the previous week, you can choose a reward group based on your tier. Therefore, the more wins means better rewards. Some rewards are refreshed each Season which you can earn immediately. Each season lasts six weeks, and at the end, you drop a certain number of tiers based on where you ended the Season.

Showdown also features a leaderboard system which only considers games played between Tier 1 players. Therefore, the best players will be accurately represented on the leaderboards. These tiers also help decide matchmaking and who your opponent will be.

Once you reach a certain amount of Showdown wins each week, you qualify for the new King of the Court Title

What is King of the Court?

Lastly, King of the Court is an exclusive event that begins every Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM PT (First event begins September 14th). To qualify for a King of the Court appearance, you must meet specific qualifications in either Showdown or Triple Threat Park during the week. You may also earn an automatic qualification when you rise up my the MyTEAM REP tiers.

After each King of the Court game, you earn a Game Score based on how well you played. When you lose 3 games, your time is up, and your final Game score is ranked among everyone else. The group you finish in (top 50%, top 10%, top 1%, and #1) determines your rewards. Some of the rewards include:

Packs

exclusive MyTEAM indicators

Perfect Release Cards

1 Million VC (King of the Court only)

Your results from the most recent event is displayed on your player panel in Triple Threat Park.

Challenges & MyTEAM REP Explained

Challenges and Agendas have now been combined into one menu. When you first enter the home tab of MyTEAM, you'll see three selected Challenges with rewards and the progress you made so far. You'll also see feature quick challenges which are completable in a single game. Furthermore, Challenge Groups will offer greater rewards, though you'll have to work harder for those.

With the new Autofill lineup feature, you can now start a game much easier than ever before. This system typically uses your best players available, but also selects them based on the challenge available.

For example, if you need to complete a challenge that involves making threes, the Autofill ensures you are equipped with players who are able to beat the challenge. Another nice thing about challenges is that they send you directly to the mode you need to play to complete them in. So if you have a Triple Threat Challenge, it will send you directly to triple threat.

NBA 2K25 introduces a brand new REP system for MyTEAM Players called MyTEAM REP.

This year-long system does not reset with each season and represents your overall progress as a player. Overall it features 11 levels of REP rewards, represented in by colors (Bronze through Dark Matter). Additionally, the menu features a leaderboard for top 10 REP players with their own designated logos.

You earn REP by playing in games and completing Challenges. Furthermore, the developers plan to add 2XREP events to help you earn REP faster. Each REP level rewards you with tons of things like:

Access to the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Auction House

Expanded My Auctions capacity

Fire Ball & MyTEAM Coliseum

Free packs (released regularly in the pack market)

Exclusive G.O.A.T. Jayson Tatum Item (Dark Matter tier)

Furthermore, the new system offers automatic access to the King of the Court events without needing to qualify every week. By July 2025, those who are in the top 10 rankings of the MyTEAM REP leaderboards receive rewards related to NBA 2K26's MyTEAM mode.

And that includes all the new modes and REP system, but NBA 2K25 MyTEAM offers tons of other quality of life improvements.

What Else is New with NBA 2K25 MyTEAM? Menus, UI, Lineups, and more

2K25 MyTEAM offers a new tutorial that teaches you both the basics of the mode and the game. After opening your starter kits and customize your team, you receive two option packs to start you experience with. And if you're new to the mode, it may redirect you to Learn 2K, the newest tutorial mode.

NBA 2K25 MyTEAM is receiving some improvements to the Menus and UI this year, though the overall designs remains relatively the same. From here, you'll be able to access your favorite modes, or any of the new ones like Showdown or King of the Court.

But for convenience sake, here is a condensed list of other improvements coming to MyTEAM:

Legend Badges are available in MyTEAM

Shoe Boost cards now replaced with Takeover Cards Customize shoes with takeover cards. Each player who wears these shoes earns the takeover and takeover abilities it possesses.

Some Coach Cards sometimes boost both badges and attributes of your lineup

Now easier to identify Active Coach Boosts

Coach Settings now support the customization of offensive settings and situational on-the-fly lineups

More variety in game-limits for some Free Agent player cards

The ability to update all of your lineups' uniforms, courts, arenas, and logos by using an “Apply to all lineups” setting

New filter when replacing cards in a lineup showing the most recent additions

Additionally, 2K25 MyTEAM makes some changes to Card Collecting:

Collector Challenges now count towards cards that are “locked in”. This new feature lets you choose to lock in player cards individually, even ones that do not possess a collection complete reward.

The Exchange overhaul now adds more flexibility to player cards. Additionally, it adds new categories to find the Exchanges you want

Unlocking Ascension Picks also lets you select multiple picks on the board and flip them at the same time.

Most single-card Award packs now automatically open when received A new fast-open option to open most recent packs in your collection

Event Cards sometimes include a description of what they're used for.

Overall, that wraps up everything new with NBA 2K25 MyTEAM. With the return of Auction House, the addition of four new modes, and several quality of life improvements, we're excited to see how it all works when NBA 2K25 launches. In the meantime, check out the other latest court side reports on gameplay, MyNBA, The W, and more. And watch the Developer Diary to learn about which cards you could start with at launch.

