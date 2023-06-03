After a long time working together, the duo of Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless will no longer be on prime-time TV. The former NFL star tight end has reached an buyout agreement with FS1, and will now move on to a different venture. After this was revealed to the public, a lot of people piled on Bayless due to reports of his “tyrannical” reign. Amid all of this chaos, Charles Barkley, a long-time critic of Skip Bayless, made a subtle jab at the polarizing sports figure. (video via @cjzero)

Charles Barkley: “I did find out something. .. .I read an article today, if you work with a damn idiot, they’ll buy you out. I’m saying, I read it… Shaq, it’s not you. It’s not you [Grant Hill] and it’s not you [Matt Winer]. It’s not Ernie. But apparently if you work with a damn idiot they’ll buy you out. So, I just want you to know, I’m open to the buyout. I didn’t know it was that easy.”

Barkley has openly expressed his disdain for Skip Bayless over the last few years. The latter is one of the most polarizing figures in sports entertainment. He's one of the pillars of the industry, and you can't deny that there's a demand for his craft. However, his “hot-take” personality and rash personality turns off a lot of people. Some go so far to say that he's the reason for the “downfall” of sports media.

As for Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL tight end has made a nice career being in the media booth. Sharpe has been building his own presence on the internet, including a podcast and some appearances on other shows. It's clear that he's done being in the shadow of Skip Bayless. It will be interesting to see where Sharpe's career moves after leaving the safety net of Bayless.