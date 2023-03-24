After four impressive seasons with the Colorado State Rams, senior guard Isaiah Stevens has decided to enter the 2023 NBA Draft but will maintain his eligibility to return to Colorado State for one more season.

Stevens would make the announcement on his Twitter page, thanking Colorado State’s fans for their support during his collegiate career.

Averaging 17.9 points and 6.7 assists per game for the Rams this season, Stevens has improved his productivity every season that he’s been at Colorado State. Entering college as a three-star high school recruit, the Texas native has made sure to take advantage of the coaching offered by longtime head coach Niko Medved and his coaching staff.

Standing at just 6-foot-0 even, Stevens is a true point guard whose size may turn away some teams upon first instinct but who those same scouts, coaches and executives would be mad at themselves for overlooking.

Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens will test the 2023 NBA Draft waters. Crafty 6’0” lead initiator w/ great pace, feel, handle, ball screen navigation, and live-dribble passing instincts. Maintaining NCAA eligibility throughout the process for a potential return to Fort Collins. pic.twitter.com/FcOKeW2tVy — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) March 24, 2023

An excellent shooter with deserved confidence in his shot-making abilities, Stevens is a player whose style inspires images of players like Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland and Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley.

Although Stevens isn’t quite as shifty as Garland and doesn’t have the defensive reputation of Garland, he nonetheless knows how to knife through defenses as well as play bigger than his size by being physical.

In fact, one of the best qualities Stevens has as a player is that he’s a gamer.

A closer.

A player that’s unafraid of the moment and feeds off of doubt.

Simply put, what he lacks in height, he has in heart.

The type of player every team should want to have on their roster.