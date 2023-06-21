Victor Wembanyama is easily the most hyped prospect since LeBron James and ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, the talk about what he could be is only growing louder. But if you're asking Stephen A. Smith, it's utterly disrespectful to compare Wemby to Bron, and in his eyes, the hype isn't even as close to the same.

“Not even close, and it has nothing to do with his skillset. I believe in him, I believe he's going to be a good if not a great player I get it. I'm just so annoyed like he dunks in warmups or something and people are losing it, he's 7 foot 5 for crying out loud. Now I know he can handle, he can shoot, he's got skills, I cant wait to see him on the NBA level, but I am just tired. I'm tired of the fawning. He's 7'5 and people make a big deal about him dunking… Oh, but when LeBron James was coming up, that was special. I wanted to see this brother. They were talking about a cross between Magic and Oscar Robertson, you just heard names of greatness, I wanted to see this brother play okay, at 6 foot 9 and 260 with the skill set that he had, to me it's a bit different than someone 7 foot 5. When I see that height, I think Chet Holmgren, Shawn Bradley, I'm just saying please stay healthy because I want you to thrive on the NBA level. Still looking forward to seeing his greatness.”

"I'm tired of the fawning. He's 7'5 and people make a big deal about him dunking… Oh, but when LeBron James was coming up, that was special." Stephen A. Smith said the hype for Victor Wembanyama isn't CLOSE to what it was for LeBron 👀 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/owNusdpIPu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 21, 2023

Smith has a point. Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent who has the skill set of a player that is 6 foot 7, but he's not LeBron James. I mean, The King was doing mind-boggling things at 6 foot 9.

Nevertheless, Wemby should be special, Stephen A. just isn't ready to compare him to Bron.

Take it for what you will.