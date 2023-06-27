While the 2023 NBA free agent class is not as talented as it has been in years past, there are still plenty of All-Star and championship-caliber names who will hit the open market and begin negotiating new contracts at the end of the week when free agency begins.

Draymond Green, James Harden Fred VanVleet, Kyrie Irving and Khris Middleton are all big names who could all be on the move and there are several of other key names and secondary talents that could prove to be the difference for contending teams across the league.

How teams spend their money in free agency will be interesting to see, especially given that a handful of teams have already begun trying to cut costs with the league's new CBA agreement looming large over front offices. Then again, it is hard to ask players like the ones mentioned above to take pay cuts, so this has a chance to be a very intriguing free agency period with plenty of movement.

The trade market will obviously dictate a lot of deals that will be made in free agency, but nonetheless, we will see a lot of deals completed and a lot of money spent once again on this year's free agents.

Here is a list of the Top-10 shooting guards that are set to be free agents this summer and could negotiate a new contract as soon as June 30.

10. Nickeil Alexander-Walker – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Minnesota Timberwolves | 2022-23 Stats: 59 games, 6.2 PPG, 1.8 APG

Going from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves this past season, Nickeil Alexander-Walker really emerged late in the year as a “3-and-D” guard for the T-Wolves. His length makes him an above-average defender and Alexander-Walker shot 36.1 percent from deep in 23 games with Minnesota. As a restricted free agent, the Timberwolves will be able to match any offer that comes his way.

9. Lonnie Walker IV – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Lakers | 2022-23 Stats: 56 games, 11.7 PPG, 1.9 RPG

Not playing much over the course of the season, Lonnie Walker IV stepped up for the Los Angeles Lakers when his number was called in the postseason. He held a huge role in their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Golden State Warriors and Walker has proven that he can be a key secondary scoring weapon. Still just 24 years old and wanting to hold a bigger role, it will be interesting to see if Walker takes another mid-level exception type of deal.

8. Alec Burks – Team Option

(Owns a $10.49M player option with a deadline of June 29)

Most Recent Team: Detroit Pistons | 2022-23 Stats: 51 games, 12.8 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.2 APG

Alec Burks has become one of the veteran leaders of the Detroit Pistons, one of the youngest teams in the entire league. All indications point towards the team opting into his contract before their June 29th team option deadline and Burks will once again hold a prominent role on their bench. Plenty of playoff caliber teams have inquired about his availability through the years though, which is why Burks could have several suitors if Detroit was to let him go.

7. Malik Beasley – Team Option

(Owns a $16.5M player option with a deadline of June 29)

Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Lakers | 2022-23 Stats: 81 games, 12.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG

Known to be a key three-point shooting weapon, Malik Beasley held a very small role with the Lakers when he came to them at the trade deadline. Los Angeles has been exploring all trade options leading up to his team option deadline on June 29, but they have had little success finding any offers that would be appealing. Beasley could very much become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and his three-point shooting services would definitely be valued by several playoff contending teams.

6. Seth Curry – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Brooklyn Nets | 2022-23 Stats: 61 games, 9.2 PPG, 1.6 APG, 1.6 RPG

Believe it or not, Seth Curry is actually a better three-point shooter than his brother Steph, as Seth ranks sixth all-time in three-point shooting percentage. A career 43.5 percent shooter from deep, Curry's role with the Brooklyn Nets declined this past season and it appears he will be moving on to a new team in the offseason. Never shooting below 40 percent from deep in a season, Seth can absolutely bring value to any team looking for perimeter shooters.

One interesting scenario to imagine is Curry joining his brother on the Golden State Warriors. Would he be willing to accept a smaller contract to do so and compete on a championship-level team? Time will tell what the future holds for Curry.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

5. Max Strus – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Miami Heat | 2022-23 Stats: 80 games, 11.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.1 APG

Over the last two seasons, Max Strus has proven to be an essential part of the Miami Heat's championship equation. He started in all 23 playoff games they had this year and now, every team in the league will have a chance to negotiate a contract with Strus since he is an unrestricted free agent. The Heat have some financial problems they need to figure out as well, so he could very much end up on a new team as he gets set to begin Year 5 in the NBA.

Shooting 37.6 percent from deep the last two seasons in Miami, Strus is one of the better catch-and-shoot threats coming off of screens that is available in free agency. It is not hard to believe he will see eight figures per year in a new contract.

4. Donte DiVincenzo – Player Option

(Owns a $14.26M player option with a deadline of June 29)

Most Recent Team: Golden State Warriors | 2022-23 Stats: 72 games, 9.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG

Convincing Donte DiVincenzo to opt into his player option would be huge for the Golden State Warriors, but there is no telling as to what he will decide to do. A terrific rebounder for a guard, DiVincenzo held a prominent role on the Warriors bench this season and stepped up into the starting unit at various times throughout the season.

A solid defender who can hold his ground against bigger, stronger wings, DiVincenzo took a small deal with Golden State last summer to prove that he was worth a long-term deal. He's definitely the player he was before a foot injury in 2021, which is why the former Villanova Wildcat could see a raise should he opt out of his contract.

3. Austin Reaves – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Lakers | 2022-23 Stats: 64 games, 13.0 PPG, 3.4 APG, 3.0 RPG

No matter who offers him a deal this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers are fully prepared to keep Austin Reaves and pay him whatever it takes. The Lakers made the mistake a few years back letting Alex Caruso walk and they are not prepared to do the same with Reaves.

Comfortable with the ball in his hands as a playmaker and a high IQ player on both ends of the floor, Reaves just understands his role and is the epitome of the type of talent the Lakers look for to put next to LeBron James. Still just 25 years old, Reaves is going to continue to grow his all-around game and it is not hard to say that he was Los Angeles' third-best player this season.

2. Jordan Clarkson – Player Option

(Owns a $14.26M player option with a deadline of June 29)

Most Recent Team: Utah Jazz | 2022-23 Stats: 61 games, 20.8 PPG, 4.4 APG, 4.0 RPG

The 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson ended up starting in all 61 games he played in this season for the Utah Jazz. A pure scorer who is known for his perimeter game, Clarkson may be one of the most pursued players on the open market should he opt out of his contract with the Jazz. However, there seems to be mutual interest from both sides to get a new, long-term deal done, so nobody is really expecting Clarkson to leave Salt Lake City.

The Jazz are a younger team that have a handful of high-potential players on their roster. After trading for John Collins, this team has everything they need to get back to the playoffs and potentially make some noise. As long as Clarkson is in their backcourt, the Jazz will be a solid team in the Western Conference.

1. Caris LeVert – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Cleveland Cavaliers | 2022-23 Stats: 74 games, 12.1 PPG, 3.9 APG, 3.8 RPG

Despite the question marks surrounding his overall scoring abilities as a starter on the wing, Caris LeVert is the best shooting guard available this offseason. When healthy, LeVert can score in the mid-range area, as well as put the ball down and attack the rim. Alongside Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland though, his role was limited and his production declined as a result.

Any team needing extra bench scoring on the wing will surely take a look at LeVert, but it is unknown if the Cavaliers will go “all-in” to keep him. LeVert's contract situation is going to be one of the more interesting developments in free agency simply because his value ranges from team-to-team. Should he stay with Cleveland though, he will remain in a sixth-man-like role.