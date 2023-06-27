While the 2023 NBA free agent class is not as talented as it has been in years past, there are still plenty of All-Star and championship-caliber names who will hit the open market and begin negotiating new contracts at the end of the week when free agency begins.

Draymond Green, James Harden Fred VanVleet, Kyrie Irving and Khris Middleton are all big names who could all be on the move and there are several of other key names and secondary talents that could prove to be the difference for contending teams across the league.

How teams spend their money in free agency will be interesting to see, especially given that a handful of teams have already begun trying to cut costs with the league's new CBA agreement looming large over front offices. Then again, it is hard to ask players like the ones mentioned above to take pay cuts, so this has a chance to be a very intriguing free agency period with plenty of movement.

The trade market will obviously dictate a lot of deals that will be made in free agency, but nonetheless, we will see a lot of deals completed and a lot of money spent once again on this year's free agents.

Here is a list of the Top-10 small forwards that are set to be free agents this summer and could negotiate a new contract as soon as June 30.

10. Matisse Thybulle – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Portland Trail Blazers | 2022-23 Stats: 71 games, 4.1 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.2 STL

Known for his length and defensive instincts, Matisse Thybulle ended up heading to the Portland Trail Blazers at this past season's trade deadline. Shooting 38.8 percent from deep in 22 games with Portland, it would make sense for the Blazers to want to bring him back. Thybulle has proven he can be a “3-and-D” secondary piece on the wing and the Trail Blazers really need to continue finding ways to improve defensively. Being a restricted free agent, it is hard to see Portland letting Thybulle walk unless another team looks to overpay him.

9. Joe Ingles – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Milwaukee Bucks | 2022-23 Stats: 46 games, 6.9 PPG, 3.3 APG, 2.8 RPG

Coming off of his ACL injury, Joe Ingles put together a solid season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot 40.9 percent from three-point range and Ingles is an above-average passer out on the wing. Any contending team needing shooting depth and an experienced presence on their bench should be vying for Ingles once free agency begins, especially since they could probably get him on a minimum-like deal. Turning 36 in October, Ingles will be entering his tenth NBA season.

8. K.J. Martin – Team Option

(Team owns a $1.93M option with a deadline of June 29)

Most Recent Team: Houston Rockets | 2022-23 Stats: 82 games, 12.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.5 APG

The son of former All-Star Kenyon Martin, K.J. Martin continues to be a question mark for the Houston Rockets. There seemed to be a time this past season where it looked like the team could deal Martin, but nothing ever happened at the trade deadline and he finished the year scoring at least ten points in 12 of his final 13 games, including a career-high 31 points in a game during this span. Able to run in transition and really be a factor rebounding due to his athleticism, Martin could turn into one of the more underrated free agents available if Houston does not pick up his team option.

Still just 22 years old, Martin has a lot of room to still grow in this league and can absolutely be a key sixth-man-like talent for a playoff threat. This is definitely one of the key free agent situations to keep tabs on.

7. Dillon Brooks – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Memphis Grizzlies | 2022-23 Stats: 73 games, 14.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.6 APG

Named to the 2022-23 All-Defensive team, Dillon Brooks' time with the Memphis Grizzlies has reportedly come to an end. Known for his antics on the court and playing mind games with his opponents, Brooks is one of the better defenders available in free agency this offseason. If he can once again find his perimeter shot, the six-year veteran can absolutely be a factor for any team in this league.

Brooks' numbers with the Grizzlies have not been bad whatsoever over the last couple of seasons and he should command a strong market once free agency begins. Earning $11.4 million this past season, it is not hard to believe that a team will look to offer him a four-year, $60 million deal or more.

6. Kelly Oubre Jr. – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Charlotte Hornets | 2022-23 Stats: 48 games, 20.3 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.4 STL

An underrated defender who can be an instant spark of energy off of his team's bench, Kelly Oubre Jr. has really embraced his role with the Charlotte Hornets the last two seasons. Having his 2022-23 season cut short due to left hand surgery, Oubre has now been in the league for eight seasons and is a sturdy veteran presence for any team have.

A young, growing team like the Hornets have benefitted from having him around, which is why it's likely they'll look to retain Oubre in free agency. Just drafting Brandon Miller with the second overall pick, Oubre can continue to be a great mentor and bench presence for Charlotte.

5. Bruce Brown – Unrestricted Free Agent

(Declined $6.8 million player option for 2023-24 season)

Most Recent Team: Denver Nuggets | 2022-23 Stats: 80 games, 11.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.4 APG

Bruce Brown helped lift the Denver Nuggets to their first title in team history. Interest exists between him and the Nuggets to remain together, but Brown did decline his player option in order to become an unrestricted free agent. Capitalizing on his recent play and earning a nice pay check while he can seems like a viable option for Brown this offseason, hence why there will be a lot of interest in him.

While he's only 6'4″, Brown can play virtually any position and is a hard-nosed defender out on the wing. He can bring the ball up the floor, initiate an offense, be a factor defensively and most importantly, he makes the extra effort on 50-50 balls. Brown flat out impacts winning, which is why he's a valuable free agent target for numerous playoff contending teams.

4. Cameron Johnson – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Brooklyn Nets | 2022-23 Stats: 42 games, 15.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.9 APG

After being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, Cameron Johnson made the most of his opportunities with his new team. Johnson shot 37.2 percent from deep in 25 games with the Nets and averaged 16.6 points per game. One of the better scoring wings out on the market this offseason, Johnson is expected to have a handful of suitors.

Being a restricted free agent though, the Nets will have the ability to match any offer that Johnson receives or signs. At this time, all indications point towards them inking the shooting wing to a new four-year deal that could exceed $100 million in total.

3. Josh Hart – Player Option

(Owns a $12.96M player option with a deadline of June 30)

Most Recent Team: New York Knicks | 2022-23 Stats: 76 games, 9.8 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.8 APG

Versatility and toughness are the two main words that come to mind when talking about Josh Hart and the New York Knicks love everything about the impact he brings to each and every game. It is not necessarily a matter if Hart and the Knicks will remain together, it is a matter of when a deal gets done. After extending the deadline for his player option, New York has options on how they want to go about a new contract with the 28-year-old wing.

2. Kyle Kuzma – Unrestricted Free Agent

(Declined $13 million player option for 2023-24 season)

Most Recent Team: Washington Wizards | 2022-23 Stats: 64 games, 21.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 3.7 APG

The Washington Wizards are rebuilding and after opting out of his $13 million player option, Kyle Kuzma has become one of the best forwards available this offseason. Not many teams have immediate cap space to sign him to a high-paying, long-term deal though, which is why a sign-and-trade is the likeliest route for Kuzma to end up on a new team this summer.

Averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor this past season, Kuzma proved to be a player who can impact the game in multiple ways both out on the wing and in the low-post. There is no doubt that he can be an impactful player for a contending team in either conference, much like he was a few years back with the Los Angeles Lakers.

1. Khris Middleton – Unrestricted Free Agent

(Declined $40.4 million player option for 2023-24 season)

Most Recent Team: Milwaukee Bucks | 2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 15.1 PPG, 4.9 APG, 4.2 RPG

The 2022-23 season was the worst of Khris Middleton's career simply because he could not remain healthy and available. Having yet another surgery done on his knee following the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks should be a little concerned with giving Middleton a high-paying, long-term contract moving forward. Then again, they may not have any other options if they are to remain a championship contender in the Eastern Conference.

When healthy, Middleton is the perfect complimentary scorer for the Bucks to have alongside superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and he proved to be a big reason why they won the 2021 NBA Finals. A two-way facilitator that can score off the dribble and get to his spots in the mid-range area, Middleton is certainly an All-Star talent when healthy. It seems like the Bucks will keep him around, but health is certainly a concerning factor for the 11-year veteran right now.