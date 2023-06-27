While the 2023 NBA free agent class is not as talented as it has been in years past, there are still plenty of All-Star and championship-caliber names who will hit the open market and begin negotiating new contracts at the end of the week when free agency begins.

Draymond Green, James Harden Fred VanVleet, Kyrie Irving and Khris Middleton are all big names who could all be on the move and there are several of other key names and secondary talents that could prove to be the difference for contending teams across the league.

How teams spend their money in free agency will be interesting to see, especially given that a handful of teams have already begun trying to cut costs with the league's new CBA agreement looming large over front offices. Then again, it is hard to ask players like the ones mentioned above to take pay cuts, so this has a chance to be a very intriguing free agency period with plenty of movement.

The trade market will obviously dictate a lot of deals that will be made in free agency, but nonetheless, we will see a lot of deals completed and a lot of money spent once again on this year's free agents.

Here is a list of the Top-10 centers that are set to be free agents this summer and could negotiate a new contract as soon as June 30.

10. Jock Landale – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Phoenix Suns | 2022-23 Stats: 69 games, 6.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG

With Deandre Ayton struggling late in the year and in the postseason, it was Jock Landale who stepped up for the Phoenix Suns in the frontcourt. While not the strongest nor most athletic big man, Landale has great footwork and a high understanding for where to be on the floor. He's not afraid of contact and Landale always plays physical defense, which is why the Suns will be happy to retain him as a restricted free agent.

9. Montrezl Harrell – Unrestricted Free Agent

(Declined $2.7 million player option for 2023-24 season)

Most Recent Team: Philadelphia 76ers | 2022-23 Stats: 57 games, 5.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG

A bruiser-like big man who always looks to attack the rim on the offensive-end of the floor, Montrezl Harrell seemed to get pushed down the Philadelphia 76ers' rotations late in the year with Paul Reed playing a larger role. While he is older, Harrell can still live up to being the league's Sixth Man of the Year in 2020 and can be a valuable addition for a playoff contending team. If he's willing to take another small, one-year deal, Harrell will likely have multiple suitors in free agency.

8. Jaxson Hayes – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: New Orleans Pelicans | 2022-23 Stats: 47 games, 5.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG

Playing above the rim and a lob-threat in pick-and-roll sets, Jaxson Hayes enters restricted free agency after never really finding his role with the New Orleans Pelicans. He's not much of a perimeter threat, but Hayes runs the floor well for a big man and is more athletic than the average center. It is hard to see Hayes being valued highly in free agency this offseason, especially with the center market being as small as it is.

7. Kevin Love – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Miami Heat | 2022-23 Stats: 62 games, 8.2 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.9 APG

Most recently helping the Miami Heat get to the NBA Finals, Kevin Love has proven that he still has a little bit left in the tank. Turning 35 in September, Love can still be a perimeter shooting threat and he's always been an elite-level rebounder throughout the course of his career. The five-time All-Star will not see big money in his next contract, but it is not crazy to believe that he could earn a team's mid-level exception this summer. Love wants to win and play for a contending team, which is why there are several organizations that could utilize him on their bench.

6. Thomas Bryant – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Denver Nuggets | 2022-23 Stats: 59 games, 9.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG

Stepping up for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season in the absence of Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant ended up having an All-Star-like stretch where he averaged 16.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game over the course of 15 games. Having the ability to hit three-pointers as well, Bryant is definitely a serviceable big man with room to grow since he's only 25. Defensive is where the question marks lie with him though, as Bryant is not a great on-ball defender and is not much of a shot-blocker.

5. Andre Drummond – Player Option

(Owns a $3.4M player option with a deadline of June 29)

Most Recent Team: Chicago Bulls | 2022-23 Stats: 67 games, 6.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG

Over the course of his entire career, Andre Drummond has always been known to be a fantastic rebounder. Taking on a lesser role through the years and not being a starter anymore, Drummond has continued to make the most of his minutes, as he recorded eight total double-doubles this past season off the bench with the Chicago Bulls. If he opts out of his player option, the 11-year veteran is certainly worth a look at by championship contending teams, as you can never have too many impactful rebounders on your roster.

4. Jakob Poeltl – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Toronto Raptors | 2022-23 Stats: 72 games, 12.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.7 APG

All indications point towards the Toronto Raptors keeping their core together this offseason and they will likely do everything they can to keep All-Star Fred VanVleet, who opted out of his contract. Giving up a first-round pick and two second-round picks to acquire him this past season, it is hard to imagine Toronto will let Jakob Poeltl walk away either. A strong rebounder who has excellent footwork in the low-post, Poeltl is the big man the Raptors have wanted and needed through the years.

Alongside Pascal Siakam, Poeltl found success in Toronto's frontcourt this past year, averaging 13.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in 25 regular season games. He's not a rim-protector, but Poeltl creates second-chance opportunities and has proven to be one of the better rebounding big men in the league. This is why Toronto will be giving him a new long-term deal.

3. Mason Plumlee – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Clippers | 2022-23 Stats: 79 games, 10.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 3.1 APG

Moving from the Charlotte Hornets to the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline, Mason Plumlee made an impact coming off the bench behind Ivica Zubac. Plumlee has always been a really solid big man in the NBA not only because he's a strong rebounder, but because he's great at setting screens and even making plays for his teammates with the ball in his hands.

A strong passer who understands plays as they develop, Plumlee is just a smart big man who may be willing to accept a smaller contract to play for a contender like the Clippers or another team. He's absolutely a valuable free agent to keep eyes on this offseason.

2. Brook Lopez – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Milwaukee Bucks | 2022-23 Stats: 78 games, 15.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.5 BLK

At 35 years old, Brook Lopez has completely reinvented himself and is in line to receive a massive pay check this offseason. Lopez became one of the league's best shot-blockers and defensive centers this past year, finishing as a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Milwaukee Bucks obviously want to keep him, but the Houston Rockets are also expected to pursue Lopez once free agency begins.

He can protect the paint, he can make shots from the perimeter and he can rebound on both ends of the floor, which is why Lopez is one of the better names available this offseason. While he is older, the Bucks' big man still has plenty of years left in him.

1. Nikola Vucevic – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Chicago Bulls | 2022-23 Stats: 82 games, 17.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.2 APG

Since coming to the Chicago Bulls in 2021, Nikola Vucevic has been nothing but productive. He is not the reason for this organization's lack of success, yet they have been reluctant to give him a new, long-term deal even though he's been extension eligible all year long. While expected to return to the Bulls, Vucevic's future is being questioned.

If the Bulls continue to struggle, he could suddenly be a veteran player they look to deal away at the trade deadline or even next offseason. Regardless, Vucevic can rebound, score from the perimeter and create second-chance opportunities. There's not much else you need in a center nowadays, which is why he's the best big man available.