While the 2023 NBA free agent class is not as talented as it has been in years past, there are still plenty of All-Star and championship-caliber names who will hit the open market and begin negotiating new contracts at the end of the week when free agency begins.

Draymond Green, James Harden Fred VanVleet, Kyrie Irving and Khris Middleton are all big names who could all be on the move and there are several of other key names and secondary talents that could prove to be the difference for contending teams across the league.

How teams spend their money in free agency will be interesting to see, especially given that a handful of teams have already begun trying to cut costs with the league's new CBA agreement looming large over front offices. Then again, it is hard to ask players like the ones mentioned above to take pay cuts, so this has a chance to be a very intriguing free agency period with plenty of movement.

The trade market will obviously dictate a lot of deals that will be made in free agency, but nonetheless, we will see a lot of deals completed and a lot of money spent once again on this year's free agents.

Here is a list of the Top-10 power forwards that are set to be free agents this summer and could negotiate a new contract as soon as June 30.

10. Jalen McDaniels – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Philadelphia 76ers | 2022-23 Stats: 80 games, 9.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.0 STL

Jalen McDaniels really began to come into his own with the Charlotte Hornets over the last few years, but he barely saw the floor after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Why they would trade for him and not utilize him is unknown, but as a result, it is unlikely that McDaniels will remain in Philadelphia as he enters unrestricted free agency. A lengthy forward who can run in transition and still has room to grow as a two-way talent on the perimeter, McDaniels has a chance to be a key secondary contributor in the right system.

9. Jae Crowder – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Milwaukee Bucks | 2022-23 Stats: 18 games, 6.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.5 APG

Holding out until he was traded by the Phoenix Suns, Jae Crowder ended up with the Milwaukee Bucks and really did not play much. Always known for being a strong “3-and-D” presence on the perimeter, Crowder is turning 33 in July and his future has a lot of question marks right now. You can't teach experience though, which is why the veteran is still a key free agent target for contending teams around the league. Whether or not he will be open to joining a new team and situation though remains uncertain.

8. Trey Lyles – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Sacramento Kings | 2022-23 Stats: 74 games, 7.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG

A stretch big man who can be a small-ball center at times, Trey Lyles really stepped up into a larger role with the Sacramento Kings later in the season. Lyles is a very capable three-point shooter and a solid secondary rebounder, which is why he has been valued in Sacramento. As things stand, there is mutual interest between both sides to get a new deal done, which is why the 27-year-old forward will likely agree to terms on a contract with the Kings.

7. Grant Williams – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Boston Celtics | 2022-23 Stats: 79 games, 8.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.7 APG

After trading for Kristaps Porzingis, the Boston Celtics have a big decision to make regarding Grant Williams. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown due for massive pay days as well, the Celtics have a financial problem on their hands that may result in them having to let go of their former first-round pick. Williams has been a key defender for Boston at various positions and his three-point shooting from the corner has helped them in the postseason more times than not. Looking for a big, long-term deal though, it seems like that Williams will explore other opportunities in free agency.

6. P.J. Washington – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Charlotte Hornets | 2022-23 Stats: 73 games, 15.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.4 APG

With LaMelo Ball missing large chunks of this past season due to injury and Miles Bridges not being with the team, P.J. Washington stepped up and had the best season of his career in a contract year. A dangerous three-point shooter when left open, Washington has proven to be a capable scorer at multiple levels and he can also be a strong rebounder on the interior. The Hornets have money to spend and they are a younger team looking to take the next step forward, which is why they will likely ink Washington to a new deal.

5. Rui Hachimura – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Lakers | 2022-23 Stats: 63 games, 11.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG

Traded from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, Rui Hachimura went from playing a lot with the Lakers to riding the bench to becoming a key presence in the postseason. Without Hachimura, the Lakers probably wouldn't have made the Western Conference Finals, which is why they have a lot of interest in keeping him around. Not to mention, Hachimura is still just 25 and can be a building block for Los Angeles moving forward.

A confident forward who is dangerous in the mid-range area, Hachimura is absolutely the kind of player the Lakers should want to keep around as a secondary contributor. Whether or not they can afford him with a big contract on the horizon for Austin Reaves is a completely different conversation though.

4. Harrison Barnes – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Sacramento Kings | 2022-23 Stats: 82 games, 15.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.6 APG

The Kings have a lot of options entering free agency. As mentioned earlier, they have interest in bringing back Trey Lyles and the same can be said about veteran Harrison Barnes as well. However, the Kings are evaluating all scenarios and they could look to make a big splash with bigger names such as Khris Middleton or even Kyle Kuzma as an upgrade from Barnes.

Nonetheless, Barnes has been a steady presence for them at both forward positions and can continue to be a key secondary contributor. He shot 37.4 percent from deep this past season and Barnes is a very steady locker room presence as well. Winning a championship earlier in his career with the Warriors, the Kings' veteran knows what it takes to compete at the highest level possible, which is why he could become a heavily pursued name should the Kings go in a different direction.

3 Christian Wood – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Dallas Mavericks | 2022-23 Stats: 67 games, 16.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.1 BLK

The Dallas Mavericks getting Christian Wood last offseason ended up being a major letdown, as they did not utilize him much and gave him a minimal role on the bench. When he was with the Houston Rockets, Wood proved to be a key scoring weapon in pick-and-roll situations and he can absolutely be a double-double factor grabbing rebounds as well.

It does not appear as if Wood will consider staying with the Mavs and after they added the likes of Richaun Holmes and Dereck Lively II during the draft, Dallas seems ready to move on from him. What Wood will demand on a new contract is unknown, but the 27-year-old can certainly contribute on a playoff contending team and be an X-factor in his team's frontcourt.

2. Jerami Grant – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Portland Trail Blazers | 2022-23 Stats: 63 games, 20.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.4 APG

Jerami Grant began the 2022-23 season looking like a potential All-Star and he's been a very valuable additional alongside Damian Lillard. The Blazers and Grant seem to be on the same page right now ahead of free agency, which is why there is a belief around the league that his new contract will be one of the first to be announced.

The epitome of a “3-and-D” player in today's league, Grant has grown into a much more versatile scoring option off the ball. Defensively, he can hold his own against top-tier scorers and he's exactly the type of player Lillard wants in Portland. The only way the Blazers do not re-sign Grant is if they look to rebuild, trading away Lillard in the process.

1. Draymond Green – Unrestricted Free Agent

(Declined $27 million player option for 2023-24 season)

Most Recent Team: Golden State Warriors | 2022-23 Stats: 73 games, 8.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 6.8 APG

Regardless of how you feel about Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors, there is no denying that he is one of the best defensive players in the entire league. Green's value to the Warriors is unmatched, as he is the heart-and-soul of their locker room. Losing Green would be detrimental to Golden State, which is why all indications point towards them getting a new deal done with the veteran.

Doing a little bit of everything when on the floor, Green is the best playmaking forward in the league and his understanding for how to play with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson is extremely high. No other player in the league could replace him and without Draymond, the Warriors would not have won any of their four titles through the years. Despite interest from other teams, it is hard to see Green in any other jersey besides a Warriors one.