While the 2023 NBA free agent class is not as talented as it has been in years past, there are still plenty of All-Star and championship-caliber names who will hit the open market and begin negotiating new contracts at the end of the week when free agency begins.

Draymond Green, James Harden Fred VanVleet, Kyrie Irving and Khris Middleton are all big names who could all be on the move and there are several of other key names and secondary talents that could prove to be the difference for contending teams across the league.

How teams spend their money in free agency will be interesting to see, especially given that a handful of teams have already begun trying to cut costs with the league's new CBA agreement looming large over front offices. Then again, it is hard to ask players like the ones mentioned above to take pay cuts, so this has a chance to be a very intriguing free agency period with plenty of movement.

The trade market will obviously dictate a lot of deals that will be made in free agency, but nonetheless, we will see a lot of deals completed and a lot of money spent once again on this year's free agents.

Here is a list of the Top-10 point guards that are set to be free agents this summer and could negotiate a new contract as soon as June 30.

10. Ayo Dosunmu – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Chicago Bulls | 2022-23 Stats: 80 games, 8.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.6 APG

Just 23 years old, Ayo Dosunmu is a young guard who still has a lot of room to grow in this league as a two-way threat. If he can consistently hit his three-point shots and become a better all-around decision maker as his team's lead guard, Dosunmu could easily become a starting-caliber point guard in this league. As a restricted free agent, the Chicago Bulls have the ability to match any offer that comes his way in free agency.

9. Coby White – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Chicago Bulls | 2022-23 Stats: 74 games, 9.7 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.8 APG

A combo guard who proved to be a viable three-point shooting options through the years, Coby White can absolutely be a key secondary piece on a contending team in this league. Continuing to improve defensively will make him a much better overall player, but there is no doubt that White's shooting abilities make him an eye-opening free agent. The problem though with any team looking to target White is the fact that the Bulls can and will likely match any offer sheets he signs.

8. Dennis Schroder – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Lakers | 2022-23 Stats: 66 games, 12.6 PPG, 4.5 APG, 2.5 RPG

Dennis Schroder played really well for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season and it wouldn't be a surprise if they looked to bring him back on a new two-year deal. Able to attack his opponents off the dribble and get inside the paint, Schroder is a really solid secondary scorer and he fits the mold of the type of guard the Lakers were wanting alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Despite some of his flaws and mistakes, Schroder is absolutely worth having as a sixth man at the very least.

7. Tre Jones – Restricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: San Antonio Spurs | 2022-23 Stats: 68 games, 12.9 PPG, 6.6 APG, 3.6 RPG

While not a high-level scorer nor athlete, Tre Jones is an exceptional point guard who makes sure to take care of the ball. Entering restricted free agency, the San Antonio Spurs do not seem prepared to let him go. Victor Wembanyama has arrived in San Antonio and is ready to elevate one of the league's most historic franchises back to greatness. The Spurs know that he will need key talents around him, which is why retaining Jones on a new, long-term deal looks likely at this time.

6. Gabe Vincent – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Miami Heat | 2022-23 Stats: 68 games, 9.4 PPG, 2.5 APG, 2.1 RPG

An undrafted guard out of UC Santa Barbara, Gabe Vincent has really turned himself into one of the better free agents this offseason. He can be his team's primary playmaker, he can shoot from the perimeter and Vincent is a high-energy guy. These are all reasons why he became a key talent on the Miami Heat's bench. Vincent proved to be a valuable asset in the Heat's run to the NBA Finals this past season and if they want to keep him, Miami will have to pay up. They have a handful of big contracts on their payroll already though, which is why the Heat find themselves a little stuck this offseason. Regardless of what team Vincent is on to begin the 2023-24 season, he has proven to be a starter-quality point guard.

5. D'Angelo Russell – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Lakers | 2022-23 Stats: 71 games, 17.8 PPG, 6.3 APG, 3.0 RPG

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for D'Angelo Russell at the trade deadline this past season, it seemed like he would be signing a new, long-term deal with the team that originally drafted him. Now, his future in Los Angeles is questionable given his playoff struggles and the fact the Lakers have other key free agents in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to worry about. Concerns about his previous knee injuries have lowered interest throughout the league though, which is why a return to the Lakers still seems likely.

Coming off of a four-year, $117 million deal though, Russell will likely have to take a pay cut from any team wanting to negotiate a new deal with him. When he is healthy and on the floor, Russell has proven to be a key secondary scorer and main facilitator with the ball in his hands, which is why he can still be a key part of a contending team.

4. Russell Westbrook – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Clippers | 2022-23 Stats: 73 games, 15.9 PPG, 7.5 APG, 5.8 RPG

Say what you want about Russell Westbrook, but he consistently shows up to play, gives maximum effort when on the floor and is the epitome of a great teammate. Westbrook really helps bring out the most in his teammates, especially the younger players on his team, which is why he fit in so well with the Los Angeles Clippers this past year. There has been chatter about the Clippers possibly pursuing other guards this offseason, especially in trade talks, yet Westbrook and the Clippers remain interested in getting a deal done.

Whether it is in the starting unit or coming off the bench, Westbrook has proven that he can thrive in any role that is needed of him. Playing a full season next to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard could be all the Clippers need to make a real title run.

3. Fred VanVleet – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Toronto Raptors | 2022-23 Stats: 69 games, 19.3 PPG, 7.2 APG, 4.1 RPG

Opting out of his $22.8 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, there is definitely a chance that Fred VanVleet leaves the Toronto Raptors this offseason. Then again, the Raptors do not seem too prepared to lose him, as their backcourt depth is non-existent. Even though they have been a topic of trade discussions around the NBA, Toronto has been quiet this offseason. Many around the league are anticipating them running things back with the group they had this past season as a result.

VanVleet gives it his all on both ends of the floor, he can shoot from deep at a high rate and he's one of the better facilitating guards in this league. Whether it is with the Raptors or a different team, VanVleet may very well see $30 million per year or more on a deal this summer, making him the highest paid undrafted player in league history.

2. Kyrie Irving – Unrestricted Free Agent

Most Recent Team: Dallas Mavericks | 2022-23 Stats: 60 games, 27.1 PPG, 5.5 APG, 5.1 RPG

Giving up Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital for him at the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks do not seem too prepared to give up Kyrie Irving once free agency begins. Owner Mark Cuban has stated multiple times that he expects Irving back in Dallas next season and it does appear as if the Mavs will not be making the same mistake they made with Jalen Brunson last summer. Irving helped create one of the best scoring duos in the league during the last month or so of the season alongside Luka Doncic, which is another reason Dallas is not expected to let him go.

Drama and negative media attention seems to follow Kyrie everywhere he goes, but he's still a terrific teammate based on what his peers say and Irving devotes himself to winning. That is all the Mavericks want and all the Mavericks need from him.

1. James Harden – Player Option

(Owns a $35.64M player option with a deadline of June 29)

Most Recent Team: Philadelphia 76ers | 2022-23 Stats: 58 games, 21.0 PPG, 10.7 APG, 6.1 RPG

He may not be putting up the same numbers he once did with the Houston Rockets, but James Harden is the second-best player on the Philadelphia 76ers and they cannot afford to lose him. Harden has proven he can still go out on the floor and be his team's best scoring option on any given night, plus his ability to lead the league in assists is what makes him special for the Sixers. If he is to opt out of his player option before the free agency period begins, the former league MVP will likely do so to try and get more money from the 76ers.

Very few teams in the league have shown interest in Harden to this point and it seems like the only two viable options are for him to return to Philadelphia or head back to the Rockets. Then again, Houston did just draft Amen Thompson, so it is hard to envision the veteran guard being “the guy” on his former team if he was to head back to Houston. All indications right now point towards Philadelphia agreeing to a new deal with Harden this offseason. For how much and for how long though are the two questions many are pondering in regards to a new deal with the Sixers.