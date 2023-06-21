Kyle Kuzma posts a cryptic tweet after becoming an unrestricted participant of NBA Free Agency, which draws speculation among fans for a return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kuz made the decision to decline his $13 million player option with the Washington Wizards, allowing him to enter the market as a free agent. The 27-year-old enters free agency averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 44% shooting from the field and 33% from deep in 64 games last season.

Even though it has been two years since his trade from the Lakers in 2021, Kuz has always been linked to the Purple and Gold, one way or another. And Lakers fans were quick to call out for Kyle Kuzma's return as soon as he made the declaration to enter free agency.

Despite being very active on the platform, constantly expressing his reactions as an avid watcher of the NBA Playoffs, Kyle Kuzma has not made a tweet since congratulating former teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for winning his second NBA Championship until now:

The blessings are coming in abundance 🤲🏽 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 21, 2023

The open-ended tweet, despite being put out late at night, already drew hundreds of comments, retweets and general reactions from fans all pointing for #0 to make his return to the Lake Show.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yo Kuz, don’t like this tweet if you’re planning on coming back to the lakers 👀 — jah (@sntjah) June 21, 2023

One fan, in particular, made the bold statement of Kuz joining Draymond Green and Chris Paul next month:

You’re coming to the Lakers with Draymond and CP3 this is huge — LJ (@CloudNeely) June 21, 2023

It's always the Lakers that make the biggest headlines during the offseason, whether they win the championship or not, especially with LeBron James at the helm. The team is projected to have $27 million in cap space this upcoming offseason, which severely limits their chances of signing a top free agent to a max contract without making huge roster sacrifices. It certainly doesn't help that Rob Pelinka has no plans of completely doing a roster overhaul after the surprising successes of the previous playoff run. A reunion between Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers seems unlikely, but anything can happen.

But whatever the case may be, it's bound to be a win-win situation for everyone. As Kuzma says in his tweet as NBA Free Agency approaches, “The blessings are coming in abundance.”