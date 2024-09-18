On Wednesday morning, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN shocked sports fans everywhere by announcing that he would be stepping away from the sports reporting profession. Wojnarowski has become known as the breaker of league-altering NBA news over the last decade plus, and his departure signals an immediate search for who will be the next key NBA insider to work for ESPN.

One of the many entities to congratulate Wojnarowski on his decision was none other than the official NBA Public Relations Twitter (formerly X) account, which posted a statement on the platform shortly after the news was broken (by Wojnarowski himself, of course).

“The NBA family congratulates Woj on a well-earned next chapter,” read the statement. “He's been an integral part of our league for decades and we wish him all the best in his new venture. Sources close to the situation say that his future is bright.”

“Sources” of course is a joking reference to the unidentified scouts, agents, and even players themselves who are allegedly the sources of the news he has broken over the years.

A little later on in the day, news was broken by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter as to what Wojnarowski's next steps will be.

“Wojnarowksi has agreed to become the general manager of the men’s basketball program at St. Bonaventure, he told ESPN. The role includes Name Image and Likeness allocation, recruiting and supporting successful Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt,” reported Schefter on X.

Over the years, Wojnarowski has broken some of the biggest stories around the NBA, including the ill-fated Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Lakers trade, as well as the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, among many others.

The NBA social media landscape will surely feel a lot different without him in it next season and beyond.