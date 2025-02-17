As the NBA prepares to resume action out of the All-Star break, plenty of narratives will be created. Conversations about the NBA Finals will continue, as will the playoff picture as a whole. The discussion about the NBA MVP award will also gain traction with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic looking like the clear two options at the top of the list.

However, Donovan Mitchell has the Cleveland Cavaliers at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, and he is not getting enough love for the work he's done so far this season.

After making his sixth straight All-Star appearance and taking a much-needed break before the stretch run of the season, Mitchell's attention is solely on bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland.

Not only has Mitchell been available all year for the Cavs, but he's been the leader of this team in more ways than one. Aside from being the best player on the team, Mitchell has sacrificed the most for Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to reach their full potential.

It isn't about scoring, nor is it about personal records for the 28-year-old guard. Winning is the only thing he cares about, and right now, the Cavaliers have positioned themselves to claim the 1-seed in the East from the defending champion Boston Celtics.

Should the Cavs cross the 60-win threshold, and Mitchell turns things on to end the season, where could he end up in the NBA MVP race? While it is unlikely that he or anyone else can dethrone Gilgeous-Alexander at the top, the Cavs guard has easily entered this MVP conversation.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #1

2024-25 season stats: 53 games, 32.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.0 blocks, 52.3 FG%, 35.9 3P%

Unless Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets injured, he will end up with the 2024-25 NBA MVP award. Everyone around the league, including superstar Anthony Edwards, knows this.

Between his numbers and the success of the Oklahoma City Thunder, there isn't any argument against SGA right now. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in scoring, he is second in steals, and the Thunder are tied with the Cavs for the best record in the NBA. Not to mention, Shai leads all players in 20, 30, 40, and 50-point games this season.

As good as others have been this season, Gilgeous-Alexander's dominance will lead to the 26-year-old becoming the third player in team history to win the MVP award, joining Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

2. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous ranking: #2

2024-25 season stats: 49 games, 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 57.7 FG%, 45.0 3P%

This has been another incredible season for Jokic. Unfortunately, voter fatigue is going to be catching up to him. This can already be seen in the latest MVP straw poll conducted by Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

While there are still some out there who believe Jokic is the best player in the NBA, he only received 30 of the 100 possible votes in Bontemps' straw poll. The three-time MVP was the clear second choice behind Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jokic is averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career and is third in the league in scoring behind Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo. It is crazy to think that he is doing all of this while shooting 45 percent from three-point range. The Denver Nuggets big man is an absolute cheat code that can't be stopped whatsoever.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Previous ranking: #3

2024-25 season stats: 41 games, 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 blocks, 60.8 FG%

Antetokounmpo has missed 12 total games this season. He is only allowed to miss five more games to remain eligible for the MVP award and All-NBA honors at the end of the season.

Whether or not Antetokounmpo crosses the threshold and becomes ineligible will be determined by his current calf injury. The Milwaukee Bucks star did not play in the team's final six games before the All-Star break, and he missed the All-Star Game. If Antetokounmpo misses more time, his streak of eight straight years receiving All-NBA honors will be snapped.

Antetokounmpo has finished inside the Top 5 of the MVP voting in six straight seasons.

4. Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Previous ranking: #4

2024-25 season stats: 52 games, 27.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals, 45.5 FG%, 35.8 3P%

If there is one player who continues to be undervalued despite constantly being in the MVP conversation and recently winning the NBA Finals, it's Jayson Tatum.

What more does Tatum need to do in order for fans to respect his greatness? In his eighth season with Boston, Tatum is once again among the league leaders in scoring, and he is averaging a career-high 8.7 rebounds per game to lead the Celtics. More importantly, he's played in 52 of the Celtics' 55 games to this point.

Tatum is once again going to finish inside the Top 5 of the NBA MVP voting, and he will receive All-NBA First Team honors for the fourth straight year.

5. Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous ranking: #6

2024-25 season stats: 51 games, 23.9 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 45.4 FG%, 39.1 3P%

Mitchell deserves to have his name right up there with Antetokounmpo and Tatum in terms of being right behind Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander in the MVP race.

The Cavs have been on a tear this season, and their success can directly be tied back to Mitchell being willing to sacrifice. Last season, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points per game with a high usage rate. He was Cleveland's offense, and they were going to go as far as he could take them.

This season, the script is completely different from Kenny Atkinson's coaching philosophy. Mitchell is still a high-usage player, but he is taking fewer shots, and he's letting others like Garland and Mobley help initiate the offense. That is what makes a great team, and that is why the Cavs own the best record in the league.

Just missing the cut

6. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves (Ranked No. 7 last week)

7. Karl-Anthony Towns – New York Knicks (Ranked No. 5 last week)

8. LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers (Ranked No. 10 last week)

9. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons (Ranked No. 8 last week)

10. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs (Ranked No. 9 last week)