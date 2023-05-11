Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

On Thursday morning, the NBA revealed the Fan Favorite Awards. The awards included categories such as Dunk of the Year, Assist of the Year and Block of the Year. Additionally, there is an award for Photo of the Year, which Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook won.

🌟 DUNK OF THE YEAR

🌟 HANDLE OF THE YEAR

🌟 ASSIST OF THE YEAR

🌟 BLOCK OF THE YEAR

🌟 PHOTO OF THE YEAR

🌟 STYLE OF THE YEAR Presenting the winners of the 2022-23 regular season #NBAFanFavorites as voted by you! — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

Aaron Gordon won Dunk of the Year, Kevin Durant won Handle of the Year, Luka Doncic won Assist of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo won Block of the Year, and LeBron James won Style of the Year.

For Russell Westbrook, his 2022-23 season ended on a high note. Yes, he won’t mind his Picture of the Year award by any means, but he’s likely happier about his production with the Clippers after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Paul George out and Kawhi Leonard missing a number of games due to injury in the NBA playoffs, Westbrook helped the Clippers remain competitive. Los Angeles was ultimately eliminated early in the postseason, but Westbrook proved he could still perform at a high level.

He was in the conversation for the Sixth Man of the Year award, but Boston Celtics guard Malcom Brogdon won the honor. Westbrook was even snubbed of being a finalist which led to strong reactions from around the NBA world. Regardless, Russell Westbrook’s future is bright after his forgettable tenure with the Lakers.

Westbrook may not be the same MVP-caliber superstar that he was during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he’s still more than capable of providing positive value to a team.