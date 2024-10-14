Former Chicago Bulls star and 2010-2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose had an unlikely source of inspiration at one point in his playing career: O.J. Mayo. Rose was a guest on The Volume’s Club 520 podcast and spoke about how O.J. Mayo inspired him to be great.

“When I saw him for the first time he changed my whole perspective of the game. He made me feel like I wasn’t working hard enough. And my whole chase for the s—t, was like chasing him. So you put that battery in my back for sure.”

Mayo was a dominant high school player, playing for Rose Hill Christian High School in Ashland, Kentucky as a grade school player, averaging 23.1 points while he was in 7th grade and 27 points when he was in 8th grade. Mayo’s legend began to grow when he moved to Ohio and transferred to North College Hill High School in North College Hill, Ohio. There, he was named Mr.Ohio Basketball for two consecutive seasons in 2005 and 2006.

Mayo was also a huge star on the AAU circuit, as Rose says on the podcast it motivated him to be great so he can match the greatness that Mayo was displaying.

“We chased him bro, we used to go to tournaments looking for him. Like really chased OJ, that could be a whole chapter in my s—t, chasing him, going to tournaments, staying at the game. We wanted that match up especially since we played him in 7th or 8th and he was on a whole another level and I never forgot that. That was my baseline right there. I went back to Chi and I stayed in the gym.”

THe hard work and unmatched talent paid off for both Rose and Mayo, as they had successful college careers at Memphis and USC respectively. The duo were linked to each other because of their high level of play as it was often debated if either one of them were the best player in their class. Ultimately, Rose was selected first overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft and Mayo was selected 3rd overall by the Timberwolves, ultimately being traded to the Grizzlies.

Both guards were heavy contenders for the 2008-2009 NBA Rookie of the Year crown. While Mayo had a phenomenal rookie season, averaging 18.5 points per game and playing all 82 games that season, Rose ultimately took home the crown with his exceptional play that helped the Bulls clinch a playoff birth. Rose averaged 16.8 points per game and 6.3 assists.

Rose officially retired from basketball in late September following his departure from the Memphis Grizzlies. He shared an inspirational message along with the news of his retirement.

“The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth. I believe true success comes from becoming who you were created to be, and I want to show the world who I am beyond basketball. Whether good or bad, everyone has a ‘What if’ story in their life. Even if I could, I wouldn’t change anything in mine, because it’s what helped me find real joy.”