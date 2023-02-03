Following Thursday night’s on-court scuffle with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks has now been suspended.

In a statement released by the NBA, it was announced that Brooks will be suspended for one game. Mitchell has also been punished, receiving a $20,000 fine.

Per the official release:

“Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.”

We will keep you updated on what comes next.