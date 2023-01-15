Enes Freedom dropped a bombshell on Friday after he revealed that a $500,000 bounty was placed on his head. The reward will supposedly be given by the Turkish government for the capture of the outspoken big man.

That’s obviously a lot of money, and as it turns out, there have been some malicious minds that have decided to take on the Turkish government’s challenge. Freedom himself revealed on Saturday that the Mafia and the Cartel, among others, are now trying to get at him in order to claim the half-a-million reward:

“Hearing from some of my friends on the ground The Cartel, The Mafia, Professional Hitmen could be after my case.

“I can’t believe @rterdogan is putting an American citizen’s life in danger on U.S. soil,” Freedom wrote on his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enes FREEDOM (@enesfreedom)

Enes Freedom called out Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his post, accusing the 68-year-old of literally putting his life at risk. This is no joke, and people could really get hurt here.

Love him or hate him, you can’t help but feel sorry for Freedom for his situation here. Nobody deserves to worry about his own life, regardless of what he may have done.

While basketball may be the last thing on his mind right now, there’s no denying that this recent development will have a significant impact on his NBA career. He hasn’t played in the league since being waived by the Houston Rockets last season, and it doesn’t seem like this is going to change anytime soon.