NBA fans went berserk on social media after Basketball Reference jotted down their list of current players and their Hall of Fame probabilities. While some of the players on the list made sense, others were a bit mind-boggling. In the fans' perspectives, some placements didn't make sense while other Hall of Fame probabilities of certain players seemed too low and disrespectful. Because of these factors, they couldn't help but roast Basketball Reference on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's what some fans had to say:

“Jrue Holiday at 1% is nasty” – @CookedByRiley0

“How does Dame and PG have a higher probability then kyrie and kawhi” – @aykeepitabuck

“Bro was picking numbers out of a hat 😭” – @AidanLaPorta69

“Dame at 98% with zero rings and zero MVPs and zero finals appearances is crazy” – @MikeyCoinSnatch

“Klay Thompson 70% is WAY off… I don’t love the guy but almost everybody makes the NBA Hall of Fame, it isn’t as selective as other leagues… especially if you were a ‘key figure’ for the league you are automatically in… Klay was a key figure in the three point shooting era” – @NFLFrascella

“Oml ppl jst forgot Kawhi won 2 FMVPs and was the best defender in the league for like 5 years” – @VinceGGCentral

“correct me if im wrong but does the naismith basketball hall of fame not take into account all professional accolades and accomplishments? how is luka only at 41%??” – @JayBands24

“That fact that a 3 time league MVP nba champ and finals MVP and 2 time league MVP, DPOY, and NBA finals champ and MVP aren’t 100% is absoultley wild!!!” – @CoachLayOS

Which NBA stars from Basketball Reference's list are going to the Hall of Fame?

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is a place where players from all over the world are recognized for their achievements. While many NBA players typically get inducted, what people fail to realize is that the Hall of Fame also takes a player's achievements outside of the NBA into consideration. With that in mind, there's no question that Basketball Reference's list of future Hall of Famers could be deemed as inaccurate.

However, we are going to acknowledge from Basketball Reference's list which superstars are surely entering the Hall of Fame one day. Here's our full list:

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Chris Paul

Stephen Curry

James Harden

Russell Westbrook

Anthony Davis

Damian Lillard

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokić

Paul George

Kyrie Irving

Kawhi Leonard

Kyle Lowry

Draymond Green

Kevin Love

Jimmy Butler

Klay Thompson

Joel Embiid

DeMar DeRozan

Luka Dončić

Jayson Tatum

Rudy Gobert

Derrick Rose

Readers should take this list with a grain of salt. We simply based it on their individual accolades. While not all of them are NBA champions, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame recognizes anyone who made a significant impact on the league regardless of their championship success.